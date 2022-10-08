Falafel sold at Aldi recalled after E.coli outbreak in 6 states, 5 people hospitalized

Frozen falafel sold at Aldi has been recalled after nearly two dozen people across six states were sickened by E.coli, federal health officials say.

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC recalled two varieties of Earth Grown frozen falafel due to the possible health risk, the FDA reported Friday.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who are investigating the outbreak, said there have been 20 reported cases in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin with onset dates reported between July 24, 2022 and Sept. 19, 2022.

So far, no deaths have occurred, but five of the people have been hospitalized, the FDA said.

The illnesses has been linked to frozen falafel purchased from Aldi, which has removed remaining products from its store shelves.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26.

