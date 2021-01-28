Fake unemployment claims trigger tax troubles for victims of identity theft

Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
·13 min read

Taxes 2021: ID theft victims left to clean up fake unemployment claims

Imagine seeing a tax form pop up in the mail which indicates that you need to claim an extra $5,000 or more in taxable income on your federal income tax return. And you never, ever saw a dime of that money?

But now, are you supposed to pay taxes on it? Whoa, what's that about?

We're looking at a shocking tax time headache for potentially millions of victims of ID theft nationwide. They really don't owe extra taxes but they will spend extra time trying to clear up a mess triggered by widespread phony unemployment claims in 2020 in order to file their federal 1040 tax return.

Robert Pennock was surprised to see a 1099-G show up that reports $5,772 in taxable income. That's money, allegedly, that he received in state unemployment benefits through the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2020.

Robert Pennock, 55, of Plymouth Township, received a 1099-G to report unemployment benefits that he never received in 2020. The problem: Criminals used stolen IDs, including his, to file for jobless claims. Now he&#39;s dealing with a tax headache and is at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Robert Pennock, 55, of Plymouth Township, received a 1099-G to report unemployment benefits that he never received in 2020. The problem: Criminals used stolen IDs, including his, to file for jobless claims. Now he's dealing with a tax headache and is at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

If he received unemployment benefits, it would be taxable income. But he was not laid off during the pandemic. He did not face any furlough. He never applied and never received state unemployment benefits.

Pennock works as a reading specialist for Hulsing Elementary School in Canton. He teaches students from kindergarten through the fifth grade.

He did get a couple of clues in the summer that something was up. The human resources office for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools spotted that unemployment claims were being made in his name in June.

He confirmed with HR that he did not file for unemployment. He's thankful that his employer is trying to help him work out the mess.

He said he immediately went to the Michigan UIA website and filed both fraud and identity theft claims.

It appeared to him, he said, that those jobless claims were not paid out since he received letters in the mail that his unemployment claim was denied for various reasons.

"And I figured that would be the end of that," said Pennock, 55, who lives in Plymouth Township.

It wasn't. He received the 1099 in the mail around Jan. 22 or so.

Why am I getting a 1099 for jobless benefits?

The State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is including a letter with the1099-G forms that it is mailing out now to address identity theft.

"If you have received a Form 1099-G and you have not filed for or collected unemployment benefits in 2020, you may be a victim of identity theft," the letter states.

The letter then details some steps to take, including reporting the fraud by filing a Form UIA 6349, "Statement of Identity Theft." Michigan taxpayers would go to michigan.gov/uia and click on "Report Identity Theft."

Pennock, whose wife Pamela typically prepares their tax returns by using tax software, is researching what he needs to do next. He's also contacted the office of his state rep in Lansing, 20th District State Rep. Matt Kolezcar.

Pennock's mother just passed away at age 89 last week, the same week he got the troubling 1099. He had only been able to visit her once in the past year in Ohio during the pandemic.

"My mother used to say it will all work out in the wash," he told me Tuesday. "And I'm sure it will."

On Thursday morning, he had more hope that his mother's words could come true.

Robert Pennock, 55, of Plymouth Township, received a 1099-G to report unemployment benefits that he never received in 2020. The problem: Criminals used stolen IDs, including his, to file for jobless claims. Now he&#39;s dealing with a tax headache and is at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Robert Pennock, 55, of Plymouth Township, received a 1099-G to report unemployment benefits that he never received in 2020. The problem: Criminals used stolen IDs, including his, to file for jobless claims. Now he's dealing with a tax headache and is at home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

"Good news," Pennock emailed me. "Thanks to Rep Kolezcar, someone from the UIA just called me. They are sending a corrected 1099 and directed me to Form 6349, available on the UIA website, which I am to complete and return. The form is titled 'Statement of Identity Theft.'"

He's not angry with the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, as he knows how swamped people who work there must be.

"My anger lies with the people who are taking advantage and stealing money from people."

Massive jobless fraud sweeps the country

All across the country, including Michigan, professional crime rings used stolen ID information to file fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020.

The problem is that if your information was used to file phony jobless claims, the state could soon issue you a Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, issued in your name. Unemployment benefits are to be included in taxable income that goes on Schedule 1, Line 7 of a 1040 return.

Experts say you can't just ignore this 1099, as this is income that has already been submitted to the Internal Revenue Service. The incorrect 1099 might create extra headaches and delays when it comes to getting any tax refund.

Ideally, you want the state Unemployment Insurance Agency to issue you a corrected 1099-G to both you and the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS notes in its own publications that you want to contact whoever issued the 1099 if it is not correct.

If you still haven't received the corrected 1099 form by the end of February, the IRS said, you may call the IRS at 800-829-1040 for assistance.

But, realistically, how long might that take? Will you receive a corrected form or an answer from the IRS in time to meet the April 15 tax filing deadline? How long would you have to wait for any tax refund that you're owed?

Remember, the IRS will not even begin processing tax returns until Feb. 12. That's slightly more than two weeks later than last year.

Lynda Robinson, a spokesperson for Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, said the state is "currently not able to determine the number of people who are victims of ID theft."

Yet she noted that since March 15, 2020, the UIA has received more than 230,000 reports related identity theft. "Each case must be reviewed individually," she said.

She did not have a timetable for how long it might take for the state to issue a corrected 1099 so that people can file their taxes.

"UIA is working as quickly as it can to manually investigate each fraud referral," Robinson said.

"There will be delays in getting a corrected 1099-G Form," she added.

If taxpayers receive a 1099-G because of a fraudulent claim and have not yet receive a corrected 1099-G, she said the guidance from the IRS indicates that the taxpayer should not report the income from that 1099-G on a tax return.

Instead, she said, the taxpayer should attach an explanation to the tax return explaining the discrepancy.

The IRS website has a guide on identity theft. See IRS.gov/identitytheft.

Local retiree questions what to do with 1099

"Now I have a 1099 that says it's for $4,880," said Karol Settergren, a retired high school counselor.

Taking a close look at the 1099, she said, it shows that withholdings of $488 for federal income taxes and $270.40 for the state.

"It has my Social Security number on here," she said.

"Now, I'm just concerned what happens when I go to file my taxes."

Settergren, 73, did not file for unemployment benefits in 2020.

Karol Settergren in her Rochester Hills, Michigan home on January 27, 2021. Settergren is retired but never applied for jobless benefits in 2020 and is currently looking at Form 1099-G for the jobless claims she didn&#39;t receive.
Karol Settergren in her Rochester Hills, Michigan home on January 27, 2021. Settergren is retired but never applied for jobless benefits in 2020 and is currently looking at Form 1099-G for the jobless claims she didn't receive.

She remembers that she did get some paperwork in the summer that said she was denied her claim for unemployment benefits because she didn't provide enough identification. She did not keep that letter.

Again, though, she did not expect a problem since she received information saying the claim was reportedly denied.

"It's just another thing to deal with," she said. "It seems like everything is going wrong in this year of COVID-19."

Karol Settergren was the victim of ID theft and received a 1099 after crooks used her information to steal unemployment benefits. Settergren is in her Rochester Hills, Michigan home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Karol Settergren was the victim of ID theft and received a 1099 after crooks used her information to steal unemployment benefits. Settergren is in her Rochester Hills, Michigan home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Last year, a large-scale imposter scheme hit state unemployment systems across the country. Many times, the crooks filed claims for people who didn't lose jobs, such as school teachers, retirees and even some small business owners.

On Monday, California officials confirmed that the state paid out more than $11 billion in unemployment claims relating to fraud during pandemic, according to The Hill.

An independent report in November indicated that Michigan might have at one point through late May paid out up to $1.5 billion to such fraud.

Con artists found phony jobless claims attractive and a way to steal generous jobless benefits of up to $1,000 a week offered in many states early during the pandemic.

In March, Congress passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, which included a $600 supplemental federal unemployment benefit and offered benefits to workers who normally wouldn't qualify for state benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The crooks were very successful. It was estimated that at least $36 billion could have been scammed out of the system nationwide, according to according to the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Labor.

Tax professionals scramble

George W. Smith, a CPA with Andrews Hooper Pavlik in Southfield, said he's looking at a 1099 for one client that reports $5,290 in state jobless benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. Again, money that the taxpayer never received because no jobless claim was made.

Smith's strategy is a bit of a judgment call — and one that isn't be suggested by everyone. But he's going to try something different if a corrected 1099 doesn't arrive in time to file a return by April 15.

Since there is a 1099-G out there, he said, he might report the income if a corrected 1099 doesn't show up.

"The IRS computers will not be able to differentiate between what is legitimate and what is not," Smith said.

He would declare the 1099-G income on Schedule 1, line 7, Unemployment Compensation, on the 1040 federal tax return. But Smith said he will take a second step to make sure that his client isn't paying taxes on money that was never received in the first place.

"Then I am going to report it as negative income on Schedule 1, line 8 – Other Income," Smith said.

"That way it nets out to zero taxable income on their return," Smith said. "I am hopeful this will work." He also plans to attach a disclosure to the return explaining the situation.

Smith said he wants his client to make sure that all documentation is in place to report the fraud and back up the claim that these fraudulent benefits aren't taxable, should the IRS challenge his reporting approach.

Even so, your first step when you receive one of these letters has to be to contact the issuer of the 1099-G, usually the state unemployment office, and inform them of the fraud and ask for a corrected 1099-G, according to Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Luscombe said you do not want to include the amount on the 1099-G on your tax return if it was fraudulent.

"Hopefully, you can get the state unemployment agency to correct the 1099-G and file a corrected version with the IRS, but if not attach a statement to your tax return that the 1099-G was a response to a fraudulent application that you are trying to get corrected and you did not apply for and did not receive any unemployment benefits," Luscombe said.

Yes, expect more headaches, too.

"State unemployment offices have been overwhelmed with valid requests for unemployment benefits as well as fraudulent ones, so their response may take a while," Luscombe said.

He would not be surprised if it could take several months for some to resolve these issues.

The State of Michigan warns of potential delays in its letter: "Please be patient. The rampant imposter fraud and identity theft across the country requires that UIA individually review each claim of suspected fraud. If you have already provided information to the UIA, there is no need to resubmit information unless asked by UIA."

The Michigan UIA will investigate a report of identity theft. "Once identity theft is confirmed, UIA will issue a corrected 1099-G to both you and the Internal Revenue Service," according to the state's letter.

States across the country are issuing these 1099s to fraud victims and alerting the victims on what to do next.

The State of Washington, for example, notes on its website: "When criminals fraudulently claim benefits in someone else’s name, we must investigate and confirm fraud before we can update the IRS."

Colorado has a form online to report an invalid 1099 for its ID theft victims.

Luscombe said ID theft victims can expect that they will be asked for some documentation, such as verifying that you are still employed with your employer.

You also want to document all the steps you have taken to correct the fraud and the names and dates involved when you reported the ID theft. You may want to contact your local police department to document the fraud.

"If you have a valid claim for unemployment benefits in addition to the fraudulent claim having been filed, the fraud process could also hold up your valid claim for benefits," Luscombe said.

You'd want proof that you are a victim of ID theft and that the benefits should not be taxed because a scammer received the money, not you.

More: How scammers siphoned $36B in fraudulent unemployment payments from US

More: How scammers are using unemployment claims to cash in

More: Lost a job? How to pay taxes on unemployment benefits

More: Tax season 2021: How to get a bigger, quicker tax refund

The strange 1099 means you must try to limit future ID theft, too.

ID theft victims are encouraged to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission, which is monitoring unemployment benefits fraud on a nationwide basis. Go to IdentityTheft.gov. A special tab on the right corner directs you to claims about unemployment benefits identity theft.

Take time to check your free credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com to see if there is evidence of other fraudulent activity, perhaps credit cards that are opened in your name by crooks.

The IRS notes that you can place a free one-year fraud alert on your credit reports by contacting any one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies online or through their toll-free numbers. The bureau you contact must tell the other two. Call Equifax at 800-525-6285. Experian: 888-397-3742. And TransUnion: 800-680-7289.

Experts say you might request a fraud alert or credit freeze from the three credit reporting agencies. If you opt for a credit freeze, you would have to have the freeze lifted if you need to take out a loan or apply for credit yourself.

Whatever you do, don't just toss this 1099-G in the trash. It's better to try to deal with this problem sooner, rather than later.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Unemployment ID theft victims must clear up fake claims to file taxes

Latest Stories

  • Report: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    It appears that the relationship between the Houston Texans and their starting quarterback is too damaged to repair. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Deshaun Watson has “officially” requested a trade from the Texans. Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources.

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap and compete, but just can't get over the hump against Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Thatcher Demko dynamite as Canucks easily defeat slumping Senators

    The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.

  • Report: Blue Jays finalizing trade with Mets to acquire pitcher Steven Matz

    Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.

  • Joel Embiid not happy after shove from LeBron James: 'If it was me, I would have probably been ejected'

    The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse pinpoints why offense struggled vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.

  • Jim Rutherford's run in Pittsburgh was unlike anything we have seen

    Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.

  • Report: Texans hire Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as next head coach

    Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.

  • Colts owner Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck: 'He knows how much we’d love to have him'

    Irsay has made no secret his hope for Luck's return. He reminded the 31-year-old on Wednesday that the door remains wide open.

  • Tyreek Hill responds after Scotty Miller says he would beat him in a foot race

    After burning the Packers on Sunday, Miller's feeling extra confident.

  • Braves announce formation of $2 million Hank Aaron fund to grow diversity in baseball

    Both MLB and the MLB Players Assocation contributed $500K to the fund.

  • Jae Crowder says he's been receiving 'overwhelming number of death threats'

    The Phoenix Suns forward says he's upped his security efforts amid regular death threats in his inbox.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury prepares to compete again after injury

    CALGARY — A place that gives Mikael Kingsbury confidence is doing it again, but for different reasons. The reigning men's Olympic and world moguls champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., is fine-turning his comeback from back fractures in Calgary ahead of his planned return to competition next week. Kingsbury has won World Cup gold in Calgary nine times over the last decade, and placed second the lone time he didn't. Those victories were fuel for nine consecutive overall World Cup titles in men's moguls. The 28-year-old is using the Canada Olympic Park course to be ready for his first World Cup of this season Feb. 4 in Deer Valley, Utah. "It's giving me what I need," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "What I need is time to boost my confidence, feel good and get all the timing back and the course right now is doing that for me." Kingsbury fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae Nov. 29 while training for the season-opening World Cup in Ruka, Finland. A man who hadn't missed a World Cup start in his decade-long career was sidelined for the season's first three. Doctors gave Kingsbury the green light Jan. 8 to start skiing again. "The biggest test for me is the next few days when I'm going to push a little bit more, but I'm confident," he said. "I feel like I'll be ready to compete. "I won't have as much training as most people, but I have a lot of experience and I think I know how to deal with this situation with less training." Kingsbury's initial target for his return to competition was a pair of Calgary World Cups on Thursday and Friday, but those events were rescheduled and eventually cancelled during his recovery. "I think I would have been ready for this weekend," Kingsbury said. "Calgary has always been a course that I like and where I perform." Kingsbury owns 63 career World Cup victories in 109 starts. He's stood on the podium 91 times. Kingsbury doesn't know how much competition he'll get this season after Deer Valley. The global COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on international sport. Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard pursued the world freestyle and snowboard championships for Calgary as a replacement site when China cancelled, but plans for a Feb. 24-March 14 event at Canada Olympic Park fell apart. So Kingsbury doesn't yet know if he'll compete in a world championship this year. The only other moguls World Cup left on the calendar for him is March 13-14 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kingsbury isn't confident that event will go ahead. "It's crazy a little bit," Kingsbury said. "We get curveballs every day. I call them knuckleballs now because they move even more than curveballs." "Right now, I control what I can and I'm going to do my best to perform in Deer Valley." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • NCAAW what to watch: Big Ten keeps delivering close games; UConn, South Carolina top must-watch Thursday

    Make sure the batteries are up to snuff. Thursday night will take a lot of channel switching.

  • Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

    DÜSSELDORF, Germany — No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just can't seem to take advantage. Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedule, Bayern has a tighter hold on the Bundesliga trophy this January than in recent years. Bayern has lost two of its six games this month — against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the league and second-tier Holstein Kiel in the cup — after losing just once in all competitions in the whole of 2020. Few recent wins have been convincing. Despite that mini-slump, and admittedly without hope of repeating last season's treble following the German Cup exit, Bayern has extended its league lead to seven points over Leipzig and could be 10 clear by Saturday night. Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund — all have briefly looked capable of ending Bayern's record run of eight consecutive titles. Dark-horse challengers Gladbach and Wolfsburg have had their moments, too. But they've all been taking points off each other, making easy games look hard and letting Bayern stroll away. Dortmund's recent form under interim coach Edin Terzic has been generally poor, except for beating Leipzig 3-1 on Jan. 9 to stop Leipzig overtaking Bayern for the top spot. (backslash) Leverkusen was on top of the table in mid-December, then won just one of its next six games, against Dortmund. Meanwhile, Dortmund and Leipzig dropped points against Mainz, making a squad from the relegation zone look like the swashbuckling, giant-killing Mainz team once coached by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Second-placed Leipzig and third-placed Leverkusen play each other on Saturday, with Leverkusen expected to be without midfielder Nadiem Amiri after the club revealed on Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus. If Leverkusen comes out on top, that means Bayern would lead by 10 points with a win over struggling Hoffenheim. It won't be all plain sailing for Bayern, though. Hoffenheim was the only team to win any competitive match against Bayern in 2020, by a stunning 4-1 in September. Results since then have been wildly inconsistent, but Hoffenheim looks on form after back-to-back 3-0 wins. Andrej Kramaric scored twice in the win over Bayern and has been outstanding recently with four goals from his last two games. February might be the last chance for any other team to take the fight to Bayern. For Hansi Flick's team, next month means a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup and an away Champions League last 16 game at Lazio. If Bayern can keep its Bundesliga lead for another month, the record-extending ninth title will be as good as won. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Ellingworth, The Associated Press

  • Converse, Concepts celebrate basketball's 130-year history with new 'Southern Flame' collaboration

    The Chuck 70 Original are priced at $120 a pair and the All Star Evo BB retail for $140 a pair.

  • Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break

    Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains. The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy. Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed. Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house. Police are reportedly looking into the matter. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Tanaka signs with northern Japanese club Rakuten Eagles

    TOKYO — Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has signed a two-year contract with the Rakuten Eagles in Japanese baseball, the club said Thursday. The Eagles confirmed the deal but did not provide financial details. Local media reported it is worth almost $9 million annually. Tanaka last pitched for the same northern Japanese club in 2013 and then spent seven seasons with the Yankees, where he went 78-46. March 11 marks the 10th anniversary of an earthquake, tsunami and the resulting meltdown of three nuclear reactors in the northern Pacific coast area of Japan where the Eagles are based. That anniversary is sure to add to the drama around Tanaka’s return to Japan. Spring training starts next week for Japanese clubs, which have been able to play in stadiums with a limited number of fans attending. Japan, with a population of 126 million, has attributed just over 5,000 deaths to COVID-19. Cases have been surging recently, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian mountain biker Haley Smith climbing back from 'rock bottom'

    When COVID-19 swept across the country last spring, forcing lockdowns and cancelling sporting events, Canadian mountain biker Haley Smith's response was swift — train harder. The aspiring Olympian didn't realize that the laser-like focus would result in a breakdown. "I just squeezed too hard. I eliminated the fun stuff. I was only a training machine. And I paid for it," she said. The 27-year-old Smith has spent months working her way back from "rock bottom" and is now sharing her story as part of Bell Let's Talk Day to help spark conversations about mental health. It isn't the first time she's talked publicly about her journey. For years the native of Uxbridge, Ont., has spoken to high-school groups and athletes about her experience living with anxiety and overcoming a life-threatening eating disorder that saw her hospitalized at 14. She talked about mental illness as if it were something in her past. Then came the pandemic. With daily life upended and much of the racing season scrapped, Smith turned her focus to getting as fit as possible in a bid to secure a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. There were weeks were she trained for more than 26 hours. By fall, she had developed insomnia and an anxious twitch in her leg. Her heart raced, even when she was resting. Old habits of severely restricting food crept back into her life. Rock bottom came in October when she was set to compete in four World Cup races in six days. But Smith couldn't complete the second race, forced to settle for a "did not finish" result. “I had a complete breakdown that night. Full crisis mode," she said. "That was it. Not being able to get myself across the finish line of that race was the indicator that, OK, something’s not right.” Smith was physically, spiritually and emotionally drained as she returned to Canada and began her 14-day quarantine. For the first time in her career, she had to spend two full weeks away from her bike. In Europe, Smith had realized she was in trouble. But now locked down, she had to face her self-destructive habits head on. The time reminds her of being hospitalized at 14. “I had to eliminate exercise. I had to deal with eating. … I had to fully shut out thoughts of racing because it was the end of the year," she said. "It was very much a cold turkey.” While challenging, the harsh realities she faced in quarantine kickstarted Smith's recovery. She's spent the past four months gradually working her way back to a place where she's happier and healthier, and her approach to mountain biking is more balanced. “It’s been scary and really difficult," she said. "But I feel the best I’ve felt in two years. I feel like I have energy to do things physically and emotionally. I feel like my baseline level of joy or emotion is so much higher that I feel like a different person now. "But it was a very incremental thing. Tiny little things got better every day.” Smith's recovery has included resuming sessions with her sports psychologist and a psychiatrist, and adding a sports physiologist to her team. Her physiologist's first observation was that she simply wasn't eating enough. Smith made adjustments and has found that the added fuel has had a huge impact on her mountain biking. “When I’m training now, for the first time in two years, I’m seeing improvement. … For a long time, I thought I was maybe just at my ceiling. And now it’s become apparent that I’m not at my ceiling," she said. Not only does she have more energy and feel stronger, Smith feels better mentally, too. “Training’s just more enjoyable now," she said. "Obviously it’s still very challenging and there are a lot of days that I don’t want to be on my bike. But for the most part, it feels fulfilling. And I just feel strong and solid again.” She's also overcome a silent fear. Because she started competitive mountain biking as a teenager, Smith had long been self conscious that she didn't actually enjoy her sport and was only continuing to pursue it due to her highly competitive, stubborn nature. “I’ve never really ridden my bike not for training," she explained. That's changed in recent months as she recovered and the world around her remained gripped by the pandemic. “In the last year, I’ve actually realized that I love to ride my bike," said Smith, who's now living and training in bike-friendly Victoria, B.C. "Whether it’s a road bike or a mountain bike or whatever sort of terrain it’s on, it actually brings me a lot of happiness.” Smith's sights are still set on making her Olympic debut in Tokyo — she's just adjusted the focus to the things she can control. No longer is she checking the daily COVID-19 case numbers or focusing on the minutiae of the pandemic. Instead, she's following rules and regulations and regularly checking in with herself about how the ongoing global situation makes her feel. Smith continues to train and, if the international mountain biking season goes as planned, she'll race in two World Cup races in May that will count toward Olympic qualifying. Races from 2019 will also count and her third-place world cup finish from Nove Mesto, Czech Republic last May could secure her spot on the Canadian team set to compete in Tokyo. “I’m planning as if I’m going to be (at the Olympics) because that’s really the only way I can operate," she said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press