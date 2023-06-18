Fake Profile season 2 gets green light from Netflix

Netflix

Fake Profile, the hit Colombian series, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The drama, which stars Carolina Miranda and Rodolfo Salas in the lead roles, has proven to be a hit on the streaming service since its release last month, and Netflix have now decided to greenlight further episodes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The logline for the first season, which was created by Pablo Illanes, reads: “Camila (Miranda) and Fernando (Salas) meet up in Las Vegas after matching on Tinder. Their chemistry is undeniable - both think the other is even hotter in person.

Netflix

Related: Squid Game's reality show spin-off The Challenge gets sneak peek from Netflix

“On their first date, they drink, they dance, they head back to Fernando’s sprawling hotel room, and things get extra steamy. The pair don’t realise it, but someone’s watching them via drone. But why?

“After Camila realises Fernando isn’t at all who he says he is, she is committed to exposing his lies - but the secrets she uncovers may put her in danger.”

The news was announced prior to Netflix’s global fan event, TUDUM, with the streaming service offering teasers for the upcoming seasons of Emily in Paris, Heartstopper and Élite, as well as a first glimpse at Money Heist spin-off Berlin.

Fake Profile has been renewed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/942xV57wD3 — Netflix (@netflix) June 13, 2023

Related: Netflix announces The Archies movie following Riverdale's final season

The series, which sees Pedro Alonso reprise his role as Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin, follows the character in his “golden age as he attempts one of his most extraordinary heists.” The supporting cast includes Tristán Ulloa , Begoña Vargas, Michelle Jenner, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez.

“Berlin says there are only two things that can turn a bad day into a great one: love and a million-dollar payday. This is what keeps him razor focused on his lofty goals. So he’s preparing one of his most extreme heists yet – disappearing $44 million worth of jewels,” reads the logline.

Fake Profile is currently streaming on Netflix.

You Might Also Like