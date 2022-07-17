Fake nurse tries to abduct newborn baby from mom at hospital, California sheriff says

A woman posing as a nurse tried to abduct a newborn from a patient’s room at a Moreno Valley hospital, California sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies arrested Jesenea Miron, 23, of Moreno Valley on suspicion of kidnapping following the incident Thursday, July 14, at Riverside University Health System Medical Center, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Miron entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to a medical unit for newborns, deputies said.

She entered a patient’s room, identified herself as a nurse and tried to take a baby, the release said. Hospital employees prevented her and notified security but the woman fled.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the incident at 10:30 a.m. and investigators identified Miron as a suspect, the release said. Investigators searched a Moreno Valley home with a warrant and arrested her. She was being held on bail of $1 million.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099.

Moreno Valley is a city of 208,000 southeast of Riverside in Southern California.

