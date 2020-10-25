'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory resurfaces after new picture of First Lady

Speculation has resurfaced that Donald Trump uses a body double for his wife Melania. (Getty)

A picture of the US First Lady has sparked the resurgence of a conspiracy theory that Donald Trump uses a body double to stand in for his wife.

The hashtag #FakeMelania started trending on Twitter at the weekend after a picture emerged of Melania Trump boarding Marine One on the south lawn of the White House en route to the presidential debate in Nashville.

In the picture, the First Lady is wearing sunglasses but internet observers pointed out that her smile and teeth looked somewhat different from her usual appearance.

Can we have a serious discussion about #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/dajeseb8Hr — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 25, 2020

The conspiracy theory isn’t new. For several years there has been speculation that Trump hires a body double for his wife when she doesn’t want to accompany him on campaign trips.

In the past, people have singled out pictures that suggested Melania Trump’s height was different as well as other elements of her appearance.

The President himself has branded the theory ‘fake news’ but it hasn’t stopped people speculating, and this week was no different.

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

Commenting on the latest ‘FakeMelania’ speculation was film director Zack Bornstein, who wrote: “The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy.”

Others shared previous pictures where it had been suggested that a body double was used.

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx — Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020

For many, it was the opportunity to inject some humour to the situation, posting images of the president with a range of other figures including wrestler Hulk Hogan and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





We can all tell thats not her. I don't think they're even trying anymore. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/mngMqoTgPa — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) October 25, 2020

People saying this is #FakeMelania are just too cynical. pic.twitter.com/ihoISNncdB — Katy (@KatyJayne101) October 25, 2020

President Trump is not the first politician accused of using body doubles, with Hilary Clinton reported to have used a stand-in.

It has also been speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a double, but he said he was offered the chance to use one for security purposes, but rejected the idea.

