Fake heirlooms have become the new middle-class status symbol

'I've not gone as far as 'family portraits' of becoming strangers, but that may not be far off': Hannah Betts at the Witchery, Edinburgh

September, la rentrée, the time of year when thoughts start moving to bedding down on velvet sofas, in front of marble fireplaces, while blanketed under the obligatory “throw”. I haven’t even had my summer hols as yet, and, still, I’m primed for the autumnal offing: book in hand, hound at feet, lapsang positioned on an insouciant walnut-burr table.

For, after years of great British brown furniture being eschewed in favour of a minimalist, sub-Scandi white-out, a new form of snobbery is in evidence. Namely, prigs rooting around on antiques sites, then passing off their finds as heirlooms because no one wants to succumb to Alan Clark’s put-down of Michael Heseltine and be regarded as the kind of nouveau “who bought his own furniture”.

Vinterior, the UK’s largest pre-owned furniture platform, launched in 2016 when vintage décor was still considered “niche,” according to its co-founder Sandrine Zhang Ferron. Today, buyers’ appetites are off the scale. Vinterior now boasts more than 2,000 vetted sellers. Seven years ago “it was all about Danish design,” Zhang Ferron has observed. “Now, velvety textures and bouclé are everywhere.” Ditto art deco, British antiques, and vintage Heal’s because “everyone wants the Heal’s 1930s drinks cabinet”.

I bet they do. Can’t you just hear the dinner party patter? “Isn’t it glorious? Old Aunt Sadie left it to Jemima. My God, she was a force. Never drank a stiffer martini.” Canny consumers are convening on Sunbury Antiques Market in Surrey. They are scouring charity shops, reclamation yards and car boot sales. Hours will be spent hovering over eBay, Etsy, French brocante dealer Selency, 1stdibs.com, and auction aggregator easyliveauction.com. Why, they may even trawl Facebook Marketplace. Anything in pursuit of the choice faux heirloom.

A handful of feckless amateurs may seek credit for having “sourced,” then “curated” these objects into an “edit” reflective of their impeccable taste. However, most acquisitions will occur by stealth, to be passed off as “some sort of whatchamacallit from Henry’s father’s side”, or forebear’s duelling pistol. As ever, the true status symbol here is class rather than design.

Dark arts

After all, true poshos, like proles, don’t do interior design. It’s only middling types who concern themselves with the dark arts of decor, because only they are required to create their own environs. The other two social poles content themselves with heirlooms, hand-me-downs, rented tat, or nowt. To be seen to care about one’s “home” (house, darling!) is intolerably naff. Compare the late Queen’s studiously unstyled Balmoral sitting room: all tartan rugs, knick-knackery, electric heaters, dog baskets and issues of Majesty magazine.

Being middle-middle-class (a provincial doctor/academic’s daughter and former grammar-school girl) with a home that, during lockdown Zoom sessions, was ridiculed for being “Chatsworth-esque”, I know whereof I speak. Frankly, I’m never happier than squiring the whippet across Battersea Park to Lots Road to become aroused over Regency chests, make a judicious bid, then booking the Dickenisanly named Callaghan & Newbury to white-van it over the river for fifty quid cash in hand.

After I’ve written this, I’ll proceed from my campaign-style, mahogany and brass pedestal desk to our aforementioned vast, Conran Burnham velvet sofa, acquired by my beloved for £200 on eBay, and cooed over by fashion editor pals. Stalwart metropolitan that I am, I’m even prepared to leave London to visit purveyors such as Jubilee Hall in Lechlade-on-Thames, where we purchased the sweetest little fin de siècle table for £220, plus the requisite Wedgwood jasperware. I’ve not gone as far as “family portraits” of becoming strangers, but that may not be far off.

Heinous rig-outs

It was me, not my partner, who let the side down here. My parents were hoarders, yet most of their clutter proved lamentably disposable. Coming from posher, county folk, possessors of a house with a name, Terence inherited so much clobber we were forced to construct a man-cave-cum-ghetto in our garden for the creation of a family shrine. Still, he insists on using his late mother’s 1970s pillows, inherited in turn from the 1950s and, as far as I can tell, never washed. When stricken with insomnia – doubtless also painfully middle-middle-class – I endeavour to suppress the phrase “dust mites as big as dinosaurs”.

Still, in a twist on the much-loved Frost Report sketch of 1966, featuring John Cleese with the Ronnies Barker and Corbett, knowing where they stand socially, everyone gets to despise everybody else for their heinous home rig-outs. We bourgeois-boho Bettses got to despise toffs and moneyed gin-and-Jag coves for their lack of novels; they us, for our houseplants, macramé and knotty pine. Meanwhile, more politically correct pals called out our “patrician” assembly of stags’ heads and “colonial” killing sticks. We could all look down on lower middle-class accoutrements such as hostess trolleys, “toilet dollies” and package-holiday swag; petit bourgeois visitors would express horror at our matted dog hairs and broken bog chains. When a benevolent friend invited Ukrainian refugees to share her modishly shabby-chic cottage, they took one look at her ancient lavatory and pleaded to be relocated to some urban monstrosity.

The return of great British maximalism in place of chilly hotel minimalism will yield so much more potential for this kind of social hair-splitting and exquisite domestic analysis, where one woman’s Elle Decoration-derived “hyper-texturality and transparent touches” will be another’s “Phone for the fish knives, Norman.” Meanwhile, see you at tomorrow’s Lots Road virtual auction. I’ll be looking for something to go with my, ahem, great-grandmother’s fabulous gilt overmantel.

