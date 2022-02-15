‘Inventing Anna’ Subject Anna Sorokin Working on Limited Doc Series With Bunim/Murray Productions

Bunim/Murray Productions is working on a limited documentary series with and featuring Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” who was convicted in 2019 for defrauding New York City’s elite of nearly $275,000.

The documentary series aims to pick up where “Inventing Anna” left off. Having already served her prison sentence and paid restitution, Sorokin is currently in ICE detention awaiting resolution to her pending immigration case. The doc series follows the fast-moving events as Anna’s future changes from day to day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences a unique insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy, per a logline.

Bunim/Murray Productions is about to take the series out to potential platforms. Michael Driscoll, director of development, is leading the project with EVP of development Rupert Dobson, and BMP president Julie Pizzi.

“Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak,” Driscoll said in a statement. “We’ve been developing this project with her for months now — and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”

Sorokin is currently in ICE detention awaiting resolution on her pending immigration case. In February 2021, she was released from prison on good behavior after serving a little under four years of her four to 12-year sentence. Six weeks later, she was arrested for overstaying her visa, a circumstance she claims was “unintentional and largely out of my control.”

Sorokin remains in ICE’s custody for the foreseeable future, as she awaits deportation to Germany, where she holds citizenship.

Bunim/Murray Productions is also known for HBO’s “Transhood,” as well as “They Call Us Monsters” and “Autism: The Musical.”