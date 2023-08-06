Fake French 'prince' stages lavish coronation ceremony in bid to boost tourism

Arise Prince Vincent I of Hélianthis – Vincent Merchadou is the new ruler of his micronation - AFP/Romain Perrocheau

The self-declared ruler of a tiny French “kingdom” had himself crowned as a prince in an elaborate coronation ceremony attended by more than a dozen other “dignitaries”.

“I swear to govern with love and self-mockery,” declared 28-year-old Vincent Merchadou, who became Prince Vincent I of Hélianthis in a solemn and quirky ceremony on Saturday that included a red carpet and tailor-made regalia.

“King Charles was a little ahead of us but he has a bigger budget,” the prince told France’s AFP news agency.

In attendance were about 20 other fake royals, including from France, Italy and Canada.

“It’s interesting for me, because my micronation is only two years old, so I’m watching how it’s going in France,” said Italy’s Daniele I, Prince of Shedingeh.

“It was a very beautiful ceremony, he will make a very good Prince,” he told France Bleu.

Emanuel de Dovimaldi-Nassor, Prince of Bérémagne, travelled from Quebec, Canada to attend the coronation ceremony and described the concept of a micronation as a form of escape.

“For some, a micronation makes you dream,” he told France 3. “It allows you to get out of a somewhat harsh reality. For others, it allows you to affirm values, whether ecological, social... it can affect all areas.”

“Founded” in 2013, the Principality of Hélianthis was created to promote the history and heritage of the fortified town of Blaye, about 45 minutes north of Bordeaux.

The self-declared micro-state takes its name from the Greek Sun God Helios.

A mix of pomp and playfulness

The coronation of the kingdom’s first prince this year, which came more than 230 years after the French Revolution, was organised to mark the group’s 10-year “jubilé” anniversary.

When he’s not playing prince, Mr Merchadou is a lawyer, who is passionate about the town he grew up in.

With a population of 5,000 people, Blaye’s 17th century fortress overlooks the Gironde estuary and is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The idea to form a micro-state began as a half-baked idea in high school 10 years ago, but has since evolved into a legitimate non-profit association to finance its activities.

The Prince also points out that the micronation has no religious or political affiliations.

“I swear to maintain the longevity of the principality of culture and humour, to govern there with love, without moderation and with self-mockery, to promote the beauty of our landscapes,” Mr Merchadou said while taking his oath in front of about a hundred guests.

A mix of pomp and playfulness, the event replicated the codes of a traditional coronation ceremony.

The Prince made his way down the church aisle to the solemn strains of César Franck’s Panis Angelicus, wearing a ceremonial cloak made by local craftsmen.

His brass crown, ceramic orb and wooden sceptre embellished with bunches of grapes in a nod to the local winegrowing heritage, were likewise made by local artisans.

After Mr Merchadou swore to protect the Côtes-de-Blaye wine appellation, and to love wine, but “always in moderation”, the master of ceremonies carefully placed the crown on top of the prince’s head.

The church erupted into applause after the declaration: “Long live the Prince Regent and long life to the principality!”

“It was an extraordinary moment,” the prince told France Bleu.

By definition, a micro-state claims to be an independent, sovereign nation but is not recognised by international states.

One of the oldest ongoing micro-states in the UK is the Principality of Sealand, seven miles off the eastern shore in the North Sea.

Since 1967, the family of pirate radio broadcaster Patrick Roy Bates has occupied and claimed an offshore military platform from the Second World War to be a sovereign state.

Along with its own flag, currency and passports, the micro-state is ruled by Prince Michael, who succeeded his father in 1999.

