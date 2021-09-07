Fake doctor who preyed on vulnerable boys jailed for 31 years for catalogue of sexual abuse

Nigel Clayton has been convicted of a catalogue of sexual abuse against boys (MPS)

A paedophile who posed as a doctor and told victims they could be models as he sexually abused young boys across four decades has been jailed for 31 years.

Nigel Clayton, 73, preyed on children and young adults who did not have a father figure in their lives, offering gifts and hiring them for odd jobs to get close to them.

He used the office of a car garage to carry out some of the attacks, claiming to own the business where he had even set up a bed inside.

Clayton claimed to be a doctor and pretended he was an expert on child development to justify some of the abuse, and sometimes took naked pictures while telling victims that they had a chance of a career in modelling.

But he also made threats, held debts over the boys, and resorted to physical force, the Met Police said.

Clayton was convicted at Croydon crown court in May of a catalogue of abuse between 1976 and 2017, and was jailed yesterday for 31 years.

“Clayton is a predatory and manipulative individual who specifically targeted victims he knew to be vulnerable, engineering situations which afforded him close contact with them in order to carry out his abuse,” said Detective Constable Candice Burley.

“One victim was under his control for more than 30 years, suffering regular sexual assaults. The long term effect of such prolonged abuse is difficult to comprehend.

“I extend my utmost respect and thanks to all of the victims for their courage in speaking up and ensuring Clayton was brought to justice for his heinous crimes.”

The officer said Clayton has been convicted of crimes against seven victims, but more boys may have fell into his clutches who have not yet come forward.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward. You will be supported by specially trained officers who, as this conviction shows, are committed to the investigation of sexual offences and ensuring those responsible are held accountable,”she said.

Clayton, from Sutton, denied but was convicted by a jury of an indictment containing 31 counts, including allegations of sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images.

Story continues

Police said the abuse took place around south London, including one incident at a funeral.

He was finally stopped after one victim came forward in 2016 to report the abuse, and Clayton was arrested in February last year after seven victims had been identified.

