Fake CIA Spy Almost Scammed His Way Into Immunity

The scam was bigger than anyone knew.

A sentencing memo filed in federal court by the Department of Justice reveals for the first time the full extent of fake spy Garrison Courtney’s stunning ruse: In addition to the $4.4 million he personally extracted from his victims over the course of more than four years, he was in line for nearly $4 billion in Army, Navy, and Air Force contracts had the FBI not caught him.

Even more astonishing, before his double-fake cover was blown, Courtney came “dangerously close” to getting a legal sign-off that could have made it impossible for prosecutors to bring him to justice, authorities said in the new filing.

Courtney, who served as a high-level spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Administration before embarking on his criminal career, pleaded guilty this summer to one count of wire fraud. As The Daily Beast reported, his con was so audacious and complicated—and hoodwinked so many current and former government officials—that seasoned investigators were left slack-jawed.

And in a handwritten jailhouse letter, Courtney claimed that his scheme got so big, he didn’t know how to stop it without exposing himself as a “fraud and failure.”

According to court papers, after he left his DEA job, Courtney crafted a new, entirely fictional persona as a deep-cover CIA operative on a top-secret mission crucial to national security. He approached defense contractors and convinced them to put him on their payrolls so he would look like an ordinary citizen as he went about his supposedly covert activities. Courtney promised the companies lucrative government contracts in return—and in some cases, delivered.

The memo released ahead of his Oct. 27 sentencing includes part of a spreadsheet Courtney maintained to track the federal contracts he was vying for. When investigators disrupted his plot in 2016, Courtney was “seeking to corrupt over $3.7 billion in federal procurements,” prosecutors wrote.

“The government had requirements, he knew the requirements, and he was gonna deliver the requirements,” a person involved in Courtney’s scheme—but who escaped criminal charges by cooperating with investigators—told The Daily Beast, explaining that Courtney specifically targeted companies he knew would qualify for the contracts. “He only needed a little bit more time, and he actually would have delivered. If left alone, he’d probably be a billionaire right now.”

The scam involved authentic-looking CIA documents, on actual agency letterhead, and briefings by real government officials and military officers in secure rooms called SCIFs. Using these sorts of phony documents, Courtney also managed to convince government employees as well as private citizens that they had been selected to go undercover for the CIA.

In a sealed pre-sentencing investigation report, which is footnoted in the prosecutors’ memo, Courtney is quoted as saying, “So many people believed in it and were determined for the ‘program’ to succeed. It seemed to me like the program was actually on the verge of becoming real or legitimate given who was involved and how it was operating.”

Courtney was so convincing, he had a number of unnamed public officials try to halt the FBI’s investigation in the name of national security. One “went so far as to threaten the FBI agents with themselves being prosecuted if they continued their investigation,” according to the memo. The feds say Courtney came “dangerously close” to effectively immunizing himself from prosecution” by getting his bogus program legitimized under national security law. If Courtney had convinced officials to sign off on a so-called Security Classification Guide giving the program actual legal cover, “it is chilling to consider what the defendant could have accomplished,” says the memo.

Since everything was supposedly highly classified, none of his marks were allowed to mention Courtney’s phony program for fear of prosecution. In fact, this apparently remains a problem for investigators.

“Investigators commonly must confront and overcome the code of silence practiced by organized crime, gang members, or corrupt public officials,” says the prosecutors’ memo. “But here, law enforcement was faced with ordinarily law-abiding witnesses and victims who steadfastly refused to speak because of their mistaken belief that they had a legal and patriotic duty to remain silent. In certain instances, the defendant had fooled his victims so thoroughly that years later, despite the active involvement of cleared special agents from the FBI, and investigators from the CIA’s Office of Inspector General and the Intelligence Community Inspector General (who, by statute, have access to all classified information within their areas of responsibility...)... some witnesses still refuse to speak with the prosecution team.”

