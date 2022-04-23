Fake bake: UK government steps in over ‘sourfaux’ threat to craft bakers

Jon Ungoed-Thomas
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images

Campaigners say supermarkets are misleading shoppers by labelling loaves as sourdough


With its ingredients of just flour, water and salt, sourdough bread may seem to be one of life’s simpler and unambiguous pleasures. But it is now under scrutiny in a government review over the longstanding claims that a “sourfaux” scandal is undermining the traditional genuine loaf.

The Real Bread Campaign, a project run by Sustain, the non-profit alliance for better food and farming, says supermarket chains and industrial bakeries are misleading customers, selling loaves labelled as “made with sourdough” for as little as £1.20.

The factory-made loaves can contain as many as 15 ingredients, including palm oil and commercial yeast.

Chris Young, coordinator of the Real Bread Campaign, said new bread labelling rules need to be imposed on supermarkets and leading bread companies to protect smaller-scale traditional bakeries. The campaigners have complained of a “sourfaux free-for-all”.

He said: “We believe many people are being misled when they are buying their bread. Making sourdough is a slower process. We would want the definition to be ‘bread made without additives and using a live sourdough starter culture’.”

The government has formed a bread and flour technical working group to review the regulations, and the Real Bread Campaign has submitted a raft of proposals for a radical overhaul of bread labelling.

Ministers have confirmed that the working group is examining the use of the word sourdough – “to assess whether providing a definition of sourdough would be beneficial to consumers”.

They are also being urged to crack down on supermarkets’ use of the phrase “freshly baked”. Supermarket bakeries have been accused of being “loaf tanning salons” in which part-baked and sometimes frozen bread is run through an oven again shortly before sale.

Britain’s bread market is worth about £4bn a year and in recent years there has been an increase in the number of independent bakeries. Craft bakeries still account for just 5% of the bread market by value; large-scale bakeries account for about 75% and in-store bakeries 20%.

Instead of commercial yeast, sourdough bread is made with naturally occurring yeasts in a fermented flour-and-water mix called the “starter”. It takes significantly longer to ferment and rise than bread with added yeast. Research has shown that sourdough bread is a much richer source of minerals, including magnesium, iron and zinc.

While a genuine sourdough loaf in a traditional bakery typically costs at least £3.50, supermarkets are offering loaves labelled “with sourdough” at about a third of that price. Small bakeries say they are being undermined by what they consider is not really sourdough.

Charlotte Nemeth, 24, co-owner with her husband, Dan, 40, of the award-winning Seasons Bakery, which operates in a former village school in Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales, said: “We want to encourage people to buy sourdough because it is healthier for them, but they ask about the cost and why they can buy it for less than £2 in the supermarket. We need a legal definition that says sourdough bread is just made from flour, water and salt.”

Dan Nemeth added that their bakery produces about 10,000 sourdough loaves a week, supplying local food distributors, a restaurant and two shops. The loaves retail at £3.85 each.

He said a traditionally baked loaf and a factory-produced one were two “totally separate products”, adding: “It may be a cheaper option if you have a product containing additives, preservatives and yeast, but it is not genuine sourdough.”

Supermarket shoppers can pick up a Sainsbury’s 800g white farmhouse loaf “with sourdough” for just £1.30. The bread contains just 3.5% sourdough, along with rapeseed oil, palm oil, soya flour and a flour treatment agent. A Tesco 800g finest white loaf “with sourdough” costs £1.20 and contains emulsifiers and added yeast.

Campaigners do not believe the term sourdough should be permitted on such products. They support the sale of genuine sourdough loaves in supermarkets, but say products should be properly labelled. An investigation by the consumer watchdog Which? in 2018 found that just four out of 19 supermarket sourdough loaves tested could be regarded as authentic. The UK bakery industry proposed a code of practice in 2019 for the labelling of sourdough bread and rolls. It said where “space and skills were lacking” there were an increasing number of ingredients that could simplify the process. The proposals were rejected by the Real Bread Campaign as a “cheats’ charter”.

The Real Bread Campaign’s submission to the government working group says: “When it comes to sourdough, leaving it to ‘the market’ to self-regulate clearly is not working.”

The campaign proposes a new legal definition of bread, a legal definition of sourdough, a requirement to display ingredients for all bakery products, and legal definitions of “fresh”, “freshly baked” and “baked in store”.

It says supermarkets and large retailers market products as freshly baked or baked in store that may have been manufactured, pre-baked and frozen off-site. The campaign says complaints about the marketing descriptions of bread to the Advertising Standards Authority and trading standards officers have been rejected on the grounds that without legal definitions they are unable to judge whether the terms are being used misleadingly. It says the government’s response to date to its proposals suggests it would prefer to see self-regulation and there is an “unwillingness to take the action necessary on this issue”.

The government has promised to launch a consultation on potential amendments to the Bread and Flour Regulations 1998 in the summer. A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “Food information is robustly regulated in the UK and must not mislead consumers. This includes claims such as ‘fresh’ and ‘baked in store’.

“There are continuing discussions on the use of ‘sourdough’ – and while regulation is an option, we encourage further work on the draft industry code of practice which could help achieve better understanding.”

Retailers say they comply with all regulations in the sale and marketing of sourdough bread. Sainsbury’s said concerned customers buying loose bakery products should ask a member of staff for ingredient information, or check online.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nick Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 10

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in