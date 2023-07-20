Fake airline phone numbers on Google: Was Charlotte airport targeted? What we know.

Summer is always a busy time for traveling and recently scammers have been caught trying to trick passengers —especially those stuck in airports due to cancellations.

In a social media post, a person shared how they almost got scammed by someone posing as a Delta Airlines customer service representative from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He said he called the number provided on Google when trying to reschedule a canceled flight. After providing his contact and flight information, he said he knew it was a scam when he was asked to share his payment information to get a new flight without providing any other options to book.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to his Twitter thread, he found several other airlines with incorrect phone numbers listed, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Air France. Search results for those airlines have since been corrected, according to NBC News.

But this scam may have also happened at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with its largest airline: American Airlines.

On Tuesday — as news was breaking of scammers covertly changing phone numbers on Google Map business listings — The Charlotte Observer staff used the search engine to see what consumers would find if searching for American Airlines help at Charlotte’s airport. We found two different phone numbers listed that are no longer public on Google and have no other search results corresponding to the airline’s customer service team.

However, by Wednesday the numbers were gone from Google Maps results at CLT. It’s unclear if American or Google removed the numbers. American would not confirm if the entries were real customer phone numbers or linked directly to scammers.

“We’re aware of an incorrect phone number for American Airlines being displayed on certain local business listings on Google,” an American Airlines representative told The Charlotte Observer in an email on Wednesday. “We are conducting a thorough review and are actively working with Google to correct the issue.”

American Airlines officials say travelers who need help from a customer service representative to make changes, add special service requests or redeem trip and flight credits can do so online at aa.com or through the mobile app.

“Customer service is paramount at American. We will not tolerate scammers taking advantage of our customers, and will pursue action against any who attempt to do so,” an American Airlines representative said.

You can also reach out to a customer service representative directly by email or call the Reservations team who can speak to those within the U.S. and worldwide.

Language American Airlines Phone Number Hours (CT) English 800-433-7300 24 hours Spanish 800-633-3711 24 hours French 800-756-8613 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Portuguese 866-824-8717 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Japanese 800-237-0027 24 hours Mandarin Chinese 800-492-8095 24 hours Hearing and speech impaired Dial 711 to be connected through the National Relay Service 24 hours

It is unclear if other airlines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were impacted.