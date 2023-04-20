Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's (KLSE:FAJAR) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (KLSE:FAJAR), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM9.0m ÷ (RM566m - RM158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 34% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

