Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of dance group Faithless has died aged 65, the group has announced.

Brixton-born Maxwell Fraser died peacefully in his sleep at his home in south London on Friday night, the British electronic band shared on social media.

His fellow band members Rollo Armstrong and Ayalah Deborah Bentovim, also known as Sister Bliss, said they were “heartbroken”.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Maxi Jazz was best known as the lead singer of the British electronic band from 1995 to 2011 and 2015.

Jazz met Rollo Armstrong and went on to form Faithless, along with Sister Bliss, which produced hits including Insomnia and We Come 1. Their first album Reverence was released in 1996 and their most recent, All Blessed in 2020.

The album, in line with the band’s often political music, uses award-winning photo-journalist Yannis Behrakis’ picture of refugees on the front, focusing on immigration as its core theme.

They also released a number of compilation albums and have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2002.

The group were nominated for the Brit Award for best British dance act in 1999 and 2002.

Their lyrics have been quoted in both the US Senate and the Houses of Parliament.

Jazz celebrated his 50th birthday in June 2007 in Hyde Park by headlining that year’s O2 Wireless Festival. In the encore, he was greeted by thousands of fans wishing him happy birthday.

Jazz also fronted a band of musicians named Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys and released music with the group Soul Food Cafe.

He also had a successful solo career and collaborated with music stars including Robbie Williams on 1 Giant Leap’s track My Culture.

Tributes are flowing for the singer.

Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss wrote on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear.”

British Reggae Band UB40 wrote: “Maxi toured with us back in 2017 with his band ‘Maxi Jazz & the E-Type Boys’. A lovely guy, again who has gone too soon, but finally Maxi you can get some sleep.”

Meanwhile football club Crystal Palace FC said: “We are mourning the loss of legendary musician Maxi Jazz...the team will walk out to Faithless on Boxing Day in tribute.”

DJ Dave Pearce wrote: “Faithless were an iconic force in UK dance music from the mid 90’s and touched so many lives. Throughout their meteoric rise to fame Maxi remained a warm, cool, friendly soul - dance music’s poet- thoughts with his family and friends.”

Radio DJ MistaJam, whose real name is Peter Dalton, recalled meeting Jazz and coming away feeling like he was the “kindest man with such an aura about him”.

