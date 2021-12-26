Faith Hill Reveals the '1883' Scene That Was Most Difficult for Her to Film



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are starring alongside each other for the first time on screen.

The real-life couple of more than 20 years will make their 1883 debut on Sunday, December 19.

Entertainment fans everywhere can hardly contain their excitement for the premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which will be available to stream on Sunday, December 19, on Paramount+. And the reason is two-fold. For starters, it’s part of the Yellowstone franchise which pretty much guarantees the newest Taylor Sheridan creation is going to be a stunner. What’s more, country music fans can’t wait to watch music sensations Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside one another as husband and wife for the first time ever on screen.

Despite being a real-life couple for more than two decades, Faith and Tim faced their fair share of difficulties while filming 1883. While layers and layers of clothes made acting (and feeling comfortable while doing so) a challenge at times, Faith revealed in an exclusive interview with Peoplethat, for her, the most difficult scene was when Margaret (her character) and James (Tim’s character) shared a romantic bath.

“It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," she revealed. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."

Thankfully, Taylor (the show’s creator) understood Faith’s hesitance and closed the set to make the experience more comfortable for the singer — "and it turned out to be beautiful," Faith said in the interview.

Read more from the exclusive interview over at PEOPLE.

You Might Also Like