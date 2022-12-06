Faith-based group turned away from Virginia restaurant over anti-LGBTQ stance. ‘Bravo’

A restaurant in Virginia canceled a faith-based group’s reservation after learning of its anti-LGBTQ views, according to the restaurant’s owners and the group.

Members of The Family Foundation said they were denied service — saying “We’ve been canceled! Again.” — by Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German restaurant in Richmond.

The restaurant’s owners confirmed in a Facebook post that they had canceled a reservation made by the group and refused them service.

“After the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia,” the owners wrote in a Dec. 1 Facebook post. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision.”

“We respect our staff’s established rights as humans and strive to create a work environment where they can do their jobs with dignity, comfort and safety,” the owners said in the post. “We hope you will understand our decision as we understand it is your choice to dine with us or not.”

The Family Foundation describes itself as a “501(c)(3) nonprofit, non partisan, faith-based organization” that “preserve[s] and promote[s] the family in Virginia as God’s foundation upon which all free and thriving societies are built,” according to its website.

Group encourages conservative voters

Some of the group’s actions and principles include encouraging conservative voters, preserving marriage between man and woman, respect for gender as assigned by God and respect for the right to life, the website says.

In response to the restaurant’s decision, the organization shared its own blog post.

“Welcome to the 21st century, where people who likely consider themselves ‘progressives’ attempt to recreate an environment from the 1950s and early 60s, when people were denied food service due to their race,” the post says.

“At The Family Foundation, we believe individuals in private business should not have to violate their convictions, which for some Christians means not celebrating what God has declared sin (Roman 1:32),” the group wrote. “However, most, if not all, faiths not only allow for the provision of services, like food, to those with whom they disagree, but they also encourage it.”

Restaurant gets support, catches heat

After sharing another post about its decision on Facebook, patrons shared their support for the restaurant’s decision.

“Bravo to you all! We support your decision,” one user commented.

“I’m proud of your decision. Can’t wait for my next opportunity to dine with you,” another comment reads.

“Thank you!! This made me cry, because it is so important that we all stand as allies with all of our LBGTQ + and minority brothers and sisters,” a third person wrote.

Some users pushed back against the restaurant’s decision, instead arguing that The Family Foundation had a right to its reservation.

“I like your menu, but I won’t eat at a woke establishment again,” one commenter wrote on a Dec. 2 post from the restaurant.

“Can’t believe you refused service to a Christian organization..... you should be ashamed,” another comment on the post said.

“You’re sooooo inclusive that you exclude people. LOL,” a third comment said.

