‘Fairview’ Is Stephen Colbert’s Tasteless Mockery of Small-Town America

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Comedy Central
Comedy Central

For the past 25 years, South Park has been a reliable juggernaut for Comedy Central, which has naturally sought to use it as a launching pad for additional raunchy R-rated series in order to create a Wednesday night primetime comedy programming block. Those efforts have largely been in vain, but that hasn’t stopped the network from trying, and for its umpteenth stab at devising a follow-up to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s hit, they’ve struck upon Fairview, a half-hour sitcom from creator R.J. Fried and executive producer Stephen Colbert (of Tooning Out the News) that’s part of Comedy Central’s renewed commitment to irreverent adult-skewing animation—an outlook that’s also resulting in the upcoming reboot of Beavis and Butthead. As with its lead-in, it’s a show that’s crude in both form and content. Unfortunately, at least on the basis of its pilot (Feb. 9), it’s about as clever as a trip to the bathroom.

‘South Park’ Takes on Anti-Maskers, Bitcoin, and Matt Damon in Wild Season 25 Premiere

Speaking of which, Fairview is obsessed with talking about bowel movements, bodily fluids and sexual behavior, all of it ostensibly aimed at earning it some edgy credibility. One of this season premiere’s primary narrative threads is that video game-loving teenager Beef has chosen to receive the Moderna vaccine behind his parents’ back—something that bothers his director of public works and high school football coach dad Todd, and outright incenses his mom Holly, a loudmouth redneck nightmare who can’t believe her son would do something so responsible (what’s next, she wonders… washing your hands?). When Beef reveals that he took this course of action to protect his immunocompromised non-binary buddy Mack, Holly freaks out and makes Beef spend time with reckless role model Breckman, the gray-haired owner of Fairview’s funeral home, who dances with joy at the sight of a corpse—because, you know, it’ll earn him more money—and whose mentorship with Beef involves teaching him to be a “total fucking idiot asshole” by pooping on random strangers.

Saying that this storyline isn’t funny is akin to stating that the sky isn’t green, but somehow, it’s not even the most awful aspect of Fairview’s introductory episode. The show’s primary protagonist is Kelly Sampson, a former party girl who’s now the town’s mayor, and who finds herself in a potentially catastrophic situation when her Director of Finance Glen Michaels announces that he’s going to throw an epic Super Bowl party featuring vodka luges (that contain every variety of hepatitis!) and a special appearance by Footbot (who’s a football robot, as his name implies). Their coworkers Todd and Chelsea are excited to attend this shindig, but Kelly has her concerns, what with Fairview’s skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Thus, she suggests that everyone who goes to Glen’s bash be vaxxed or have a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the game, to which Glen replies, “That is such an old way of thinking. We live in COVID times, parties kill people.”

This is supposedly amusing because Fairview is a town of dumb people who don’t care about personal or public safety, and revel in their awful idiocy. That’s the sole joke in Fairview, and it’s replayed with a particularly off-putting brand of brash, cheery screechiness, with Glen as the biggest culprit, his every line yelled for maximum over-the-top emphasis. Breckman, meanwhile, is the crazy uncouth codger who doubles and triples down on his impoliteness, as when he repeatedly strives—in a crowded restaurant—to normalize calling Beef his “boyfriend” because they’re both “boys” and “friends.” Rounding out the show’s collection of male morons is Jake, a BBQ master who Kelly is sleeping with, against her better judgement. Jake is not very bright but good at sex, and, well, that’s about all we know about him so far, which says a lot about the creativity on display.

Fairview’s writing is pretty abysmal, lowlighted by Breckman trying to convince Beef to join him at the ice cream parlor because “maybe the scooper will let you squat a hot one on his pointy hat.” Its animation is similarly dreary, with character designs that feature no hands, legs or feet; the bottom of each figure is instead a rounded ball, as if everyone were an anthropomorphic kids’ punching bag. Matched by a bright color palette, that style makes the entire endeavor resemble a cross between an online viral-video cartoon and Higglytown Heroes, and the fact that Fried doesn’t provide a second of visual flair—the closest he comes is a tepid Super Bowl party music-video sequence—speaks to the tossed-off nature of these proceedings.

As with South Park, Fairview is intent on mining of-the-moment topical material for its goofy narratives. The problem is, its debut suggests it doesn’t have a perspective on the world at large aside from, “Morons are moronic but also sweet and endearing!” Worse, its outlook isn’t even consistent—if, for example, Beef and Mack are worried about the latter becoming infected with the virus, why do they spend all of their time together at the “COVID pile?” Such clumsiness is in keeping with the show’s consuming dismalness, which extends to the late appearance of Footbot, who’s a professional athlete suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and, therefore, can’t remember what he’s doing or where he’s going, not to mention resents everyone for treating him like a brain-damaged individual in need of constant monitoring and care.

It’s possible that Fairview will improve as it more fully develops its characters and, consequently, can play them off each other in bizarre and outlandish ways. More likely, though, is that it’ll suffer a cancellation death even faster than the unvaxxed citizens of its fictional hamlet.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Olympic dad goes viral for NSFW interview after daughter's historic gold medal

    When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Review: Winter Games compete for viewers against time difference, Olympic fatigue

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Olympics used to be something that happened every four years. Just six months after the delayed Summer Games from Tokyo, however, some viewers may not be ready to let the Games begin again. These 2022 Winter Games in Beijing face more hurdles than just Olympic burnout. For one thing, with new streaming platforms available in the last few years, there is a lot more competition for eyeballs. Broadcast TV just isn't the viewer magnet it once was. Canada's host broadcaster CBC h

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t