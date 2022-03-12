Fairview mall owner takes Pointe-Claire, Que., to court over construction freeze

·2 min read
Owners of Fairview shopping centre in Point-Claire, Que., want to develop a parking lot, but the city has put a temporary freeze on all construction there. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Owners of Fairview shopping centre in Point-Claire, Que., want to develop a parking lot, but the city has put a temporary freeze on all construction there. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The commercial real estate giant that owns the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre is taking the city of Pointe-Claire in Montreal's West Island to court after city council placed an interim freeze last month on development on several sectors of the municipality — including the shopping centre's parking lot.

Council voted in February to stop issuing permits for the construction of new buildings or the conversion of new ones in the city centre, along with Pointe-Claire Village, Valois Village and several shopping centres.

The freeze is in effect for 90 days but could last as long as two years, to give the city time to hold public consultations on a new urban plan.

Cadillac Fairview, a Canadian company that owns and develops properties across Canada and the United States, filed legal proceedings with the Quebec Superior Court on Wednesday.

The company said it was caught unaware by what senior vice-president Brian Salpeter called an "unexpected and abrupt about-face" to its plan submitted last year to turn part of its parking lot into a "pedestrian-friendly environment" within walking distance of the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) rail link and bus station.

In a statement, he said that plan is now in jeopardy.

Salpeter said the company had been "working in concert with the city" until the freeze was declared, and said it is the first time in the mall's 57-year history that the company has been unable to "engage in constructive dialogue with the city."

He said the plan was to turn "a sea of asphalt surrounding the shopping centre and a noted heat island" into a walkable neighbourhood, featuring an outdoor plaza, a seniors' residence, two residential rental buildings, a food market and restaurants.

Chloe Ranaldi/CBC News
Chloe Ranaldi/CBC News

One of the points of contention in the proposed plan is the future of a forest just west of the shopping centre, which is owned by Cadillac Fairview.

"In the last 15 months, we have all worked very hard to make sure that our administration understood how essential green spaces are to the makeup of our city," wrote Geneviève Lussier, spokesperson for the Save the Fairview Forest group on its Facebook page last month.

"With your help, we got the message across!"

Cadillac Fairview said at the time that development would not infringe on the forest.

Preserving that forest was a key plank in Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas's election platform in November.

"As far as I know, we have absolutely nothing submitted in writing," from the developer that guarantee the forest would be protected, he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak last month.

Now that the developer has filed legal proceedings, Pointe-Claire officials won't be commenting further, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • NHL Heritage Classic should always be all-Canadian affair

    The lack of interest in the outdoor games this season highlights the NHL's need to do a better job at marketing itself. On the latest episode of Zone Time, Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says it should start with making the Heritage Classic an all-Canadian affair.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!