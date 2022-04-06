Fairview Heights woman killed in collision between car and dump truck on Interstate 64

A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a traffic accident involving a car and a dump truck on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

Thailand J. Brooks, 23, of Fairview Heights, who was in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 p.m. , according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The accident happened on I-64 west near milepost 4.4, according to Illinois State Police. The crash involved an Illinois Department of Transportation truck and a passenger car, according to a post on the Illinois State Police District 11 Facebook page.

Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 64 near mile marker 4 in East St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours after the accident and traffic diverted to Illinois 111. The interstate is now open, police stated.

Information about how the accident happened and other details were unavailable.