Fairtrade that offer more than just good intentions

David Williams
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Images of Birmingham Premium/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Images of Birmingham Premium/Alamy

Taste the Difference Fairtrade South African Chenin Blanc, Wellington, South Africa 2022 (£8, Sainsbury’s) It’s now 30 years since the Fairtrade Foundation was launched in the UK, and 25 years since Fairtrade International emerged as an umbrella organisation for Fairtrade initiatives around the world – time enough for opinions to harden on the question of how much of a force for good Fairtrade-branded products have been. Depending on where you sit on the political spectrum, Fairtrade is somewhere between a milquetoast, sticking-plaster response to the vast evil of global trade and a prime, irritating example of woke over-reach in corporate affairs. There is insufficient space or expertise available in this column to debate all the complex and interwoven issues of justice and sustainability raised by Fairtrade, but I would say my experience of visiting Fairtrade projects in the wine business, in South Africa and Argentina, has left me feeling the initiative (at least in these cases) was very much better than nothing. And that paying a little extra on a well-made Fairtrade wine such as Sainsbury’s brightly fruited Cape white is a net positive for all involved.

El Esteco Finca Notables Malbec Fairtrade, Calchaqui Valley, Salta, Argentina (£22, The Co-op) A curious particularity about Fairtrade wine is that it has never had the same cachet as Fairtrade-certified products found in other parts of the supermarket. From very early on, Fairtrade chocolate, coffee and, to a lesser extent, tea – to give three of the most obvious examples – managed to get a reputation for being better quality than their non-Fairtrade equivalents. This had the happy effect of justifying the Fairtrade premium irrespective of any political-ethical considerations, something which Fairtrade wines have never been able to do. This failure, if that’s what it is, almost certainly has something to do with the fact Fairtrade is overwhelmingly focused on the global south, while quality wine production, unlike cocoa, coffee, and tea, is primarily based in Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It’s a bold move, then, by The Co-op to introduce what it calls “the most premium Fairtrade wine ever sold by a UK retailer”. It’s a bold wine, too, a chunky, rich, suave northern Argentinian malbec that, if we’re confining our attention to what’s in the glass, just about justifies its price-tag.

Aconi Tilting Tree Sauvignon Blanc, Puhoi, Moldova 2021 (£6, The Co-op) The Co-op has long been the UK’s biggest retailer of Fairtrade wines, and its wine department has also been conspicuous in grappling with other issues of ethical and sustainable sourcing. Among its most interesting recent initiatives is the addition of a pair of wines from Asconi, a large producer in Puhoi in Moldova. In The Co-op’s telling, listing the Asconi wines seems to have a similar logic to Fairtrade: they’re good products in both sense of the word. I thought the wines themselves (there’s a Tilting Tree merlot as a well as a sauvignon blanc) were fine, perfectly drinkable expressions of their grape varieties at a decent price. But it’s Asconi’s involvement in housing more than 1,000 families from across the border in Ukraine that would give the purchase of a bottle an extra dimension. The Co-op is not alone in supporting Ukraine via Moldovan wine. The online and direct-sale giant Laithwaites has stepped up its listings of its two high-performing Moldovan estates, Château Varetley and Albastrele, both of which have also been active in housing and supporting refugees since the invasion in February.

Follow David Williams on Twitter @Daveydaibach

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Matt Duchene scored in the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Jordan Gross recorded his first two NHL goals for the Predators (5-6-1) in regulation, Nino Niederreiter scored and notched an assist, and Mattias Ekholm contributed a pair of helpers. Vancouver (3-6-3) dominated across the first two periods before collapsing in the third once again. The Canucks have given up multi-goal leads five times this season and

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and four assists to give him 21 points through 10 games, and Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists to give him sole possession of the league lead with 22 points as the Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators 7-4. “It’s been good, obviously that is what we are paid to do, to produce offensively,” Draisaitl said. “With that being said, we are here to win a championship and look at the big pi

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.