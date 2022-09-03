Fairs get closer to normal

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — With the completion of the Murillo Fair on Aug. 21, the carnival season is winding down in the municipalities and townships surrounding Thunder Bay.

On the Labour Day weekend, the Township of Gillies is gearing up for the annual Hymers Fall Fair to be held on the Hymers fairgrounds Sept. 4-5.

After two years of basically a virtual event due to the pandemic, Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright recently commented that it will be nice to have some face time with her constituents at the fair.

“We’re so excited to be back in person,” said Wright, who is second vice-president on the Hymers Agricultural Society’s board of directors. “The last couple of years, we did some things online and tried some fun things for the kids. Last year there was a road rally, we had a drive-thru dinner, those kinds of things, but it will be really nice to be back in person.

“We’re really proud of our agricultural background.”

The 110-year-old fair is a pageant of sorts for animals, food, drink and crafts.

There’s prizes for the best horse, donkey, mule, sheep, chicken, rabbit, pig, goat and birds, while the food categories include beef, dairy, poultry, baking, pumpkin, vegetables and fruit with homemade beer and wine also being judged.

In the craft section, the best flowers, floral design and needlework will be given prizes.

Contests include drawing and photography as well as best scarecrow, best dressed cowboy and best dressed cowgirl categories.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal