Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Van Schaik and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 4-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-3, 6-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Fairleigh Dickinson after Jenna Van Schaik scored 25 points in Mercyhurst's 73-58 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights have gone 9-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Lakers are 4-4 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks third in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.7 more points per game (65.3) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows (58.6).

The Knights and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allyson Ross is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 steals. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 20.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press