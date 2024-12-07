Fairfield Stags face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, look for 4th straight victory

Fairfield Stags (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-3, 0-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Stags take on Mount St. Mary's.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Stags are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary's scores 70.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Mount St. Mary's allows.

The Mountaineers and Stags meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Louis Bleechmore is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press