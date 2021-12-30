Fairfax Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax” or the “Company”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces today the completion of its substantial issuer bid initially announced on November 17, 2021 (the “Offer”). Fairfax has taken up and paid for 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of US$500.00 per Share (the “Purchase Price”).



The Shares purchased under the Offer represent an aggregate purchase price of US$1.0 billion and represent 7.01% of the total number of Fairfax’s issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares as of November 17, 2021, the date the Offer was announced. At such date, Fairfax had 26,986,170 Shares and 1,548,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Offer, Fairfax will have 24,986,170 Shares and 1,548,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

A total of 2,000,000 Shares were taken up and purchased under the Offer pursuant to purchase price tenders and auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders had approximately 90.4% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by Fairfax (other than “odd lot” tenders, which were not subject to proration).

Fairfax has made payment for the Shares validly tendered by delivering the aggregate purchase price to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”) in accordance with the Offer and applicable law, and payment to tendering shareholders will be effected by the Depositary. Any Shares tendered and not purchased, including Shares invalidly tendered, will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable by the Depositary.

Not an Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares. The solicitation and the offer to purchase Shares by Fairfax was made pursuant to the offer documents that Fairfax filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

