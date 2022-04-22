Fair Oaks man, 87, killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Tahoe, CHP says

An elderly Fair Oaks man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 89, north of Emerald Bay near Lake Tahoe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling south on Highway 89 near 1 Ring Road, about midway between Meeks Bay and Emerald Bay on the west side of Lake Tahoe, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and into a grove of trees around 2:20 p.m., the CHP’s South Lake Tahoe office said in a Thursday news release.

The driver, identified by the CHP as 87-year-old William Keller, was extricated from the Nissan by fire personnel.

Keller was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., according to the CHP news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Keller’s vehicle traveled off the road, back on the road and then off the road again just before striking the trees, CHP officials wrote.