Any 'Fair Jury' Would Convict Trump In Damning Documents Case: George Conway

Conservative attorney George Conway predicted that it’s going to be nearly impossible for the Department of Justice not to prosecute former President Donald Trump over the stash of top-secret documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

And “I think before any fair jury, he’d have to be convicted, based on what we’re seeing,” Conway told journalist Molly Jong-Fast Thursday on her podcast “The New Abnormal.”

Asked if Trump will ever go to jail, Conway responded: “I can’t guarantee it, but there’s a reasonable likelihood of it.”

There’s “still more evidence that needs to come out,” he continued, “but everything points to him being in a heap of trouble, and we haven’t seen everything that the Justice Department has.”

The FBI hauled out boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago last month, including classified documents. All of the government documents, whether classified or not, were supposed to be handed over to the National Archives when Trump left office under the requirements of the Presidential Records Act.

Particularly damning for Trump is that he continued to hang on to classified documents even after his attorneys “certified” to FBI officials that everything had been turned over, said Conway.

“He makes everything worse because [Trump’s attorneys are] doing what he wants them to do. He wants to go on the offense. The problem is he has no weapons to go on the offense with. And he has no legal arguments. He has no defense. He only has lies.”

