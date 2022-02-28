Failure to waive Ukrainian visa requirements could be ’embarrassing’ for UK

Craig Paton and Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Staff
·4 min read

Failure to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking refuge could be “embarrassing” to the UK Government, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon called on the Prime Minister to step in and allow anyone fleeing the Russian invasion to come to the UK, saying “the paperwork can be sorted out later on”.

The UK Government announced on Sunday that only those with immediate family in Britain would be able to seek refuge.

Speaking during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday, the First Minister said: “I think the UK’s current position on refuge for people fleeing from Ukraine is unacceptable and if it doesn’t change and change substantially very soon, it risks – at a time when we should be building maximum unity – being embarrassing for the UK.

“I am calling on the Prime Minister, I am appealing to the Prime Minister to follow the example of Ireland, follow the example of the entire European Union and have a situation, effectively, where anyone from Ukraine who is seeking refuge in the UK is allowed entry to the UK with no visa requirements, and the paperwork can be sorted later on.

“The position announced by the Prime Minister last night restricting that kind of approach not even just to family members of people already here but to immediate family members, is woefully inadequate.

“It doesn’t meet the moment. This is a time to step up and do everything we can to support Ukrainians and I hope we will see significant movement from the UK Government over the course of today.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel ruled out a waiver on Monday, citing security concerns, adding that up to 100,000 people could come to the UK as a result of a “bespoke humanitarian route”.

“Security and biometric checks are a fundamental part of our visa approval process worldwide and will continue, as they did for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan,” she said.

“That is vital to keep British citizens safe and to ensure that we are helping those in genuine need, particularly as Russian troops are now infiltrating Ukraine and merging into Ukrainian forces.

“Intelligence reports also state the presence of extremist groups and organisations who threaten the region but also our domestic homeland.

“We know all too well what Putin’s Russia is willing to do, even on our soil, as we saw through the Salisbury attack.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government announced it would provide £4 million in humanitarian aid funding along with medical supplies to Ukraine.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Monday that officials were assessing the best route for the funding to reach the country quickly.

The funding will support health, water and sanitation and shelter for those in the country, including people who have been forced to leave their homes.

Ms Sturgeon said “words of support are not enough” as she announced the funding, adding that Scotland would provide “as much practical support as possible”.

Medical supplies, including anaesthetic machines, syringe pumps and bandages will also be sent, in accordance with a list of urgently needed equipment provided by the Ukrainian consulate in Edinburgh, while further work is under way to identify other supplies that will be needed.

“Scotland has given its unqualified support for Ukrainian independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to the people of Ukraine as they bravely resist the unprovoked and illegal aggression of the Russian regime,” the First Minister said.

“As a responsible and compassionate global citizen we will help with an initial £4 million in financial aid to provide essential help to those in desperate need.

“And we are also working with the Ukrainian government to provide medical supplies from stocks we hold. We are co-ordinating with other UK nations to ensure that these supplies get to where they are desperately needed as quickly as possible.

“There will be much more that we need to do in the days to come. But one thing is already clear: words of support are not enough. Ukraine needs our active help and support now, and we will provide as much practical support as possible, starting immediately.”

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc