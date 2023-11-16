Failure to reform asylum laws is inhumane – and Rishi must say so

Andy Davey

When migrants disembark from dodgy boats, they seldom look like model citizens. Here’s the verdict of one British doctor: “The emigrants, with scarcely an exception, were in a filthy and disgusting condition. Covered with vermin, infected with itch and literally in rags; ignorant of the language and in fact more resembling brutes than human beings so far as the advantages derived from civilisation are concerned.”

Dr Alfred Carr was referring to some of my fellow Highland Scots, who were en route to Australia. The boat they ended up on, the Araminta, was so filthy and unfit for purpose that 27 out of 365 died during the three-month journey in 1852. Such fatalities were not uncommon: the Hercules had lost 56 of its 756 passengers by the time it reached Adelaide in July 1853. The Ontario lost 34 of its 309 souls, almost all from Skye.

Children whose parents died in transit were returned home, yet none of this deterred the emigrants. It’s amazing what risks humans are willing to run in search of a better life.

This is happening again because global inequality is falling fast, so far more now can afford the £7,500 or so to make the journey. So this is a trend that could grow for decades to come, with horrific results. More are dying on the small boats now than ever did on the Victorian slum ships.

Today’s network is illegal and run by people-smugglers whose criminal business model is possible by our failure to fix asylum law. Every attempt seems to fail, spectacularly demonstrated by the Rwanda ruling this week.

The problem, as the Supreme Court pointed out, is not with “foreign courts” (as Rishi Sunak pretends) but with the 1951 UN Refugee Convention which obliges countries to settle everyone with a “well-founded fear of persecution”. This worked in the post-war years when few made the journey but now, with more than 100 million displaced, it’s unviable. It means a queue that’s hard to join, let alone reach the top. People-traffickers now offer to help people jump this queue by taking them ashore. So the 1951 UN Convention, intended to protect refugees, is now protecting the people-smugglers.

The debate is never framed in this way – and I think this is where Sunak is going wrong. Given how many other European countries face the same issue and are also looking at third-country deportations – Denmark, Norway, Italy, Germany – he should join forces with his counterpart leaders and seek to change the debate. They can argue that trying to force the rules of the 1950s upon the asylum problem of the 2020s is leading to chaos and that a new conversation is overdue.

Australia found the remedy long ago, when it stopped its asylum deaths by sending those who arrived illegally to be handled in the remote island of Nauru. This killed demand: no one will pay so much money for transit with even a one-in-four chance of ending up in the middle of nowhere. The policy sounded cruel, but the alternative was more so. The deportation strategy now has cross-party support in an Australia that had too many dead arrivals in the 1850s and is determined not to have any more now.

David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, was saying yesterday that he opposes the Rwanda plan and is glad it has been struck down. It is, of course, cruel to deport to Kigali someone who risked death to arrive in Kent. But the question is a moral trade-off, and whether it’s more cruel to do nothing knowing how many will be sucked into the people-traffickers’ networks and then exploited by gangmasters when they arrive in Britain. This is why Ken Clarke reluctantly ended up backing the Rwanda plan. No one, he told the Lords, has suggested a better alternative.

We almost never see the dead. Those who get as far as France have only a short journey to our shores, but an estimated 28,000 have died in the Mediterranean since the people trafficking industry took off a decade ago. So it’s easier to pretend that failing to fix the status quo is not really costing lives. This is something that Sunak could change, if he wanted.

He should drop his nonsense about Strasbourg and admit this goes far deeper. The whole architecture of conventions and refugee protocols is backfiring with cruel results and the question needs to be addressed on a moral, rather than political basis.

How should a rich country best discharge its duty to the world’s dispossessed? The 1951 principle of accommodating those who show up has led to one of the biggest booms in criminality the world has ever seen. The money spent processing one person in Britain could help dozens of people in a refugee camp nearer a conflict zone. Should that be the priority?

And yes, Rwanda deportation carries risks. But how do they compare against the risks faced by the 45,000 who arrived by small boats last year, or the 30,000 likely to arrive this year? Sunak could go further and say we would accept two genuine refugees from camps for every one deported to Rwanda. It might jar with the snarly image the Tories have been trying recently, but his aim here should be to create a new international consensus.

If he wants a European consensus, he might even soften his plan and use Rwanda for processing only with successful applicants accepted in Britain (rather than leave them in Kigali, which is the current plan). This would align with Italy, Germany and others. Even this might be enough to deter the migrants, as it has proved in Australia. If Sunak (or Lord Cameron) can adopt a common position with other leaders, they stand a greater chance of a bigger prize: modernising the international conventions that decide refugee status.

Sunak has led the way on this, showing other leaders where the legal landmines lie by stepping on them. But as he rushes to seek proper legal powers, he could reframe the debate that deportation is about how, rather than whether, to discharge our duty to the displaced. If a new consensus is to be reached, then argument, legal reforms and action need to come in that order. After several false starts on Rwanda, there is still – just – time to get it right.

