War on Covid-19 May Spell the End for Netanyahu

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is an avid reader of history and the son of one of Israel’s great historians. So he likely understands that, if the past is any guide, his long political career has perhaps never been more imperiled.

In the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which Israel suffered devastating losses, thousands of Israelis took to the streets to express outrage at their leaders’ deadly incompetence. Prime Minister Golda Meir’s government appointed the Agranat Commission. Its initial report, released in April 1974, called for the dismissal of several of Israel’s top generals but did not hold Meir accountable.

But the protests did not subside, and by the end of the month she had resigned, ending her political career.

In September 1982, during Israel’s first Lebanon war, Israeli soldiers allowed some 200 armed Christian Phalangists to enter the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, where over two days the Phalangists massacred at least 700 largely unarmed Muslim men, women and children. Israelis once again protested by the thousands. Prime Minister Menachem Begin appointed the Kahan Commission to investigate. In February 1983, though the commission recommended that Defense Minister Ariel Sharon resign, it largely absolved Begin.

But that, too, proved irrelevant. By August, Begin had resigned, and went into seclusion for the last decade of his life.

Which brings us to Netanyahu. In March, the prime minister warned the country that it needed to behave as if Israel was at war with the coronavirus. In May, he boasted that his effort against Covid-19 was “a great success story.”

But Israel’s exit from its first lockdown in May was a disaster; four months later, it may well have the highest per capita infection rate in the world. There have been 1,700 deaths, and every day takes us closer to the 2,600 killed in the Yom Kippur War. New cases, hospitalizations and the number of intubated patients rose precipitously in August and September, raising legitimate fears of the collapse of Israel’s national health care system.

To combat the frightening rise in infection, the government has instituted the world’s first repeat Covid-19 national lockdown, which has enraged the public. The fury stems from a sense that it was Netanyahu’s personal political considerations and legal worries that led to the government’s incoherent lockdown policies. He was indicted on corruption charges in January, but contends that he cannot be jailed as long as he is prime minister.

To keep his government afloat at all costs, his critics say, the prime minister capitulated to the ultra-Orthodox by allowing them to keep synagogues open during the High Holidays, while the police cast a blind eye to widespread violations of health guidelines in the Orthodox community. There have been reports of ultra-Orthodox families, who often live in poverty, having purposely become infected with the virus in order to qualify for the government’s “Covid hotels,” where they are provided with free food and lodging.

The absurdity of the government’s policies extends far beyond the Orthodox, however. The government has shuttered many small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, leading to massive economic loss and skyrocketing unemployment, despite insistence from public health officials that there is no benefit to those closures. Screening at Ben Gurion Airport has been incompetent and inconsistent, and infected travelers have continued to enter Israel without being forced to quarantine.

Israelis are not permitted to fly out of the country, for which the Ministry of Health offered a ridiculous explanation: It is was a matter of “equality.” A ministry spokesperson explained that, with people being asked not to travel more than a kilometer from their homes, it’s unfair that “someone who has money can buy a plane ticket and travel somewhere else.” Why not outlaw the sale of meat, some Israelis wondered, given that not all families can afford that, either?

Many Israelis have had enough. For months, thousands of people have been in the streets, protesting Netanyahu’s incompetence. Perhaps most alarming for the prime minister, analogies to the Yom Kippur War are being made. Some leading Israelis are calling for a commission of inquiry, like Kahan or Agranat.

Story continues