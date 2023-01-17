Failed Republican candidate arrested in connection with ‘politically-motivated’ shootings

Solomon Pena - Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

A failed Republican candidate in New Mexico who was angry about an election defeat he claims was rigged has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers.

Solomon Peña, 39, has been described by police as the “mastermind” of what appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators.

He was taken into custody after a SWAT team descended on his home in Albuquerque.

No one was injured in the shootings but in one case three bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.

Pena ran unsuccessfully in November against incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Garcia won by 48 percentage points or roughly 3,600 votes.

After the election, police said, Peña showed up uninvited at several elected officials’ homes - not including Garcia’s - with what he claimed were documents proving he had won his race.

There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022.

‘This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation’

The shootings began on December 4, when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Days later, state Representative Javier Martinez’s home was targeted, followed by a December 11 shooting at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley. More than a dozen rounds were fired at her home, police said.

The final related shooting, targeting state Senator Linda Lopez’s home, unfolded in the midnight hour of January 3. Police said more than a dozen shots were fired and Ms Lopez said three of the bullets passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold.”

Four men conspired with Mr Peña, who is accused of paying them cash to carry out at least two of the drive-by shootings in stolen vehicles, while Mr Peña “pulled the trigger” during one of the crimes, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

Detectives identified Mr Peña as their key suspect using a combination of telephone and vehicle records, witness interviews and bullet casings collected at the lawmakers’ homes, police said.

The New Mexico Republican Party condemned Mr Peña in a statement Monday night. “If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” it said.

A lawyer for Mr Peña who could comment on the allegations wasn’t listed in jail records.