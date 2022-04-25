Failed Red Bull Plane Stunt Prompts Federal Investigation

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/everything-you-need-to-know-about-plane-swap

Red Bull's "world first" plane swap stunt didn't go as planned when one of the two planes crashed into the Arizona desert on Sunday.

Pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington attempted to swap planes mid-air during a Hulu livestream event on Sunday. However, the stunt attempt resulted in a crash that has prompted a federal investigation.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in statement that an investigation will take place. "The FAA will investigate Sunday evening's attempted Red Bull Plane Swap in Arizona," the agency stated.

"One of the two single-engine Cessna 182 aircraft used in the stunt crashed after it spun out of control," the FAA confirmed in the statement. "The other pilot regained control of the second aircraft and landed safely."

Additionally, the FAA's statement confirmed that the stunt's organizers were denied an exemption request from the agency days before the crash. According to the statement, "The agency on Friday denied the organizer's request for an exemption from Federal regulations that cover the safe operation of an aircraft."

The denial letter obtained by PEOPLE stated: "The FAA has considered the petition, and finds that granting an exemption from § 91.105(a) would not be in the public interest and cannot find that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety."

Red Bull plane crashes in the Arizona desert after stunt to swap planes mid-air fails. No injuries reported to either of the pilots. https://t.co/FyKYE4fuRs pic.twitter.com/6odDjer7do — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 25, 2022

Red Bull advertised the live Hulu event as an "audacious challenge" that would have the pilots "go down in history as the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another after sending their planes into a nosedive and jumping out of them."

According to Red Bull, Aikins and Farrington, who are cousins, have completed over 5000 jumps and are "highly in-tune with each other."

Attempting for the first time ever: swapping planes mid-air. Watch LIVE exclusively on Tonight @ 4 pm PT // 7 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/L11ZMrZlWX — Hulu (@hulu) April 24, 2022

PEOPLE has reached out to both pilots for comment.