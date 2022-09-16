Failed hurricane response leaves Matthew, Florence victims homeless. What’s next?

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi
·6 min read
Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi

More than 3,000 people affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 are still waiting for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt.

Hundreds live in temporary housing, including hotels.

Geraldine and Willie Williams, a married couple now living in Greene County, have been living in a hotel for almost three years after they were told by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency — the agency tasked with rebuilding and repairing many of the homes damaged by the hurricanes — to move out of their damaged home in 2019.

“Every time we asked for any questions about services, when is our start and end date, nobody knew any answers,” Geraldine Williams told state lawmakers this week. “So this is where we are today, we have basically felt, I feel that we have been totally deprived from any home in any type of living that we’re used to.”

The comments came at a nearly six-hour meeting Wednesday where lawmakers grilled Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration on why federal disaster recovery funds for Matthew and Florence — which made landfall six and four years ago, respectively — had not yet been used in ways that helped thousands of affected people in Eastern North Carolina.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore established a legislative subcommittee on hurricane response and recovery in July 2022, with 12 members: eight Republicans and four Democrats, split evenly between House and Senate members. The group held its first meeting Wednesday, where even state officials acknowledged failures.

Here are some answers to questions about why relief efforts are taking so long and what’s next.

What kind of help is available?

There are many funding streams for disaster response and recovery efforts, including from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other sources.

But public and political scrutiny has been focused on the funds managed by NCORR, which was established in 2018 by the legislature, and is overseen by Democratic Gov. Cooper.

NCORR, also dubbed ReBuild NC, manages $778 million ($236.5 million for Hurricane Matthew and $542.6 million for Hurricane Florence) in federal recovery funds awarded by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

These funds must be spent by 2025, for Matthew and 2026, for Florence and are largely meant to be used to repair or replace homes owned by low-income families.

Who is in charge of managing the hurricane response and recovery funds?

Office of Recovery and Resiliency Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead, who previously worked as the HUD chief operating officer from 2013 to 2017, and Ivan Duncan, NCORR Chief Program Delivery Officer, acknowledged the agency’s failings at the committee meeting Wednesday.

“Let’s be frank, we know why we are here, this recovery is not going as you want it to go, it is not going as I want it to go. It is certainly not going as the families sitting behind me and out in Eastern North Carolina want it to go. And that is on me,” Hogshead said.

According to Hogshead, these HUD allocations are “the funds of last resort” intended to address the remaining needs of low-income families.

How far along are they?

To date, work on just 789 out of 4,197 homes have been completed, according to a presentation shared by Hogshead during her testimony.

To be eligible for aid, applicants must go through an eight-step process, which runs from the initial intake, inspection and environmental review requirements to award determination, contracting, and construction.

The largest group of applicants — 1,146 — are bottlenecked in the contracting process. Over 700 of those have had a general contractor assigned but are not yet in active construction.

As of Sept. 14, five general contractors are actively working and NCORR has 300 staff members, Hogshead said.

For Hogshead, bottlenecks have largely been due to supply-chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic — which she said have led to workforce shortages and difficulties hiring new contractors — as well as federal red tape associated with using the HUD funds.

Richard Trumper, director of the Office of State Budget and Management’s Disaster Recovery program, also testified at the meeting. The OSBM-DR manages more than $50 million in state funds allocated for recovery efforts through state laws known as Disaster Recovery Acts for Matthew and Florence and over $136 million in other disaster recovery funds.

According to Trumper, to date, OSBM-DR has helped 903 families with housing recovery services and is currently helping 24 families impacted by the hurricanes. It’s expended 82.2% of DRA funds, turned down just over 100 applicants and has 13 staff members.

What are the proposed solutions?

At the request of the legislature, Hogshead provided information on changes NCORR is making, including:

  • To expedite documentation requirements, applicants now will have to provide three to four documents instead of the previous 12 to 14 required.

  • The agency under federal rules is required to account for all other benefits received from a homeowner to recover from storm damage. To account for this, NCORR required applicants to pay back the duplicate funds in a single payment via cashiers check. Now applicants, who may have spent the benefits they initially obtained through another program, can apply for promissory notes at 0% interest and pay via the loaned money.

  • The agency is changing from contract case management to state case managers, so that families can have the same case manager from beginning to end for each project. Previously, the contracts were split between application steps, which lead to families being passed off between case managers at critical points.

  • NCORR has simplified its award letter and homeowner grant agreement to be more readable, understandable and flexible.

  • Simplified appeals processes, which is important for families to get answers.

  • Paying general contractors faster with a third-party check vendor, so that NCORR does not have to abide by a state policy which stipulates a state agency that gets an invoice can’t pay it for 30 days. This is particularly important for small general contractors that can’t wait for payment, she said.

  • Hiring more staff to assist general contractors with the required federal paperwork.

  • To expand the pool of general contractors, the agency moved over the past six months from solely posting to a pre-qualified list, to posting to any general contractor that is interested and licensed. Postings now go to the state’s Interactive Procurement System website.

  • Hogshead suggested to lawmakers that they raise the informal construction bid threshold, currently set to $30,000 under state law. If the threshold is raised, NCORR could assign more projects directly to general contractors instead of going through the formal procurement process, which is intimidating for a lot of general contractors, Hogshead said.

  • Hogshead said that for recent work on manufactured housing units by general contractors, they are placing a timeline requirement to have the unit on the lot within 65 days, or NCORR begins “talking damages,” she said. To date though, NCORR has not recouped any damages from general contractors.

What happens next?

The list of steps Hogshead mentioned above is not comprehensive but the committee’s lawmakers largely agreed that these steps seemed unlikely to fix the backlog and get people home in a timely manner.

Lawmakers expressed concern for the lack of accountability for general contractors that failed to complete projects, as well as for the delayed action by NCORR to enact changes and modifications.

The committee will reconvene around Dec. 14, according to Sen. Brent Jackson, the committee co-chair. Rep. Sarah Stevens requested that NCORR provide weekly updates to the legislature.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart celebrated for Canada's Walk of Fame induction

    The full nickname might not fit on a plaque, but in the professional wrestling world, he's known as "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be." He's also known as "The Excellence of Execution." And "The Hitman." On Monday, a special hometown celebration was held in Calgary to celebrate Bret Hart's latest designation: member of Canada's Walk of Fame. Born in Calgary, Hart attended Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College before joining the family trade. Hart

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in