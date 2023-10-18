Fail customers and we’ll shame you publicly, Ofgem tells energy companies

Energy bill

Energy companies will be forced to display ratings which shame their poor customer service as part of a crackdown by the regulator.

Ofgem has said suppliers will have to display “prominently” on their websites the Citizens Advice ratings of their customer service “so the public can see how they compare on issues such as call wait times and quality of responses”.

It means companies such as British Gas, which ranks 16 out of 19 suppliers and has a 2.45 “overall” star rating out of a possible five, will have to make their poor ratings clearly visible to their customers.

Off all the suppliers ranked by Citizens Advice, none has an overall customer service rating of four stars.

OutFox the Market has the highest rating of 3.65 stars, while SSE has the lowest – 1.83.

Suppliers will also be forced to be available via different contact methods and at times that meet customer needs and prioritise vulnerable customers.

Customer service standards nosedived to their worst level since 2017 following the pandemic, according to Citizens Advice. The charity said customers were faced with long wait times to speak to someone on the phone, or to receive a reply to an email.

Last year, The Telegraph reported some customers had been left waiting over an hour to speak to a representative on the phone, while one in six could not even contact their supplier via its website.

Many of these calls were to dispute increases to direct debits following a surge in energy bills last year due to the war in Ukraine.

Ofgem later fined several suppliers for overcharging customers after it emerged providers were “hoarding” billions in customer credit.

Ofgem has already issued several penalties to suppliers this year for their poor customer service.

In May, the regulator fined E.ON Next £5m after identifying “severe weaknesses” in the way the supplier handles customer inquiries. Around half of customer calls failed to connect, the regulator said.

In response, E.ON worked with Ofgem to improve standards, driving down the average call wait time from 18 to five minutes.

The regulator has also called on providers to prioritise vulnerable customers after it emerged British Gas had enlisted debt collectors to force-fit energy prepayment meters in the houses of elderly and vulnerable people who had fallen behind on payments.

The firm cut ties with the debt collection agency and launched an internal investigation.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive said: “In the last year, we have seen some good examples of suppliers stepping up their support for customers.

“Despite this, the feeling of those on the front line working with vulnerable households is that more still needs to be done.

“Long wait times to speak to someone on the phone. Letters not replied to. Lack of empathy for people’s personal circumstances.

“This needs to change and today we are setting out our expectations of suppliers this winter, and how they will be held to account to ensure consumers can get hold of them more easily.”

