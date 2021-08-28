Fahadh Faasil’s Look as IPS Bhanwar Shekhawat in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Unveiled

The makers of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise have revealed the actor’s chilling avatar as the film’s antagonist. Fahadh plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who will ‘lock horns’ with Allu Arjun’s character.

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production, shared the poster from their official handle and wrote, “Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj.”

In the poster, a bald Fahadh can be seen glaring at the camera with a gun holster strapped on his hip, seemingly standing in his cabin. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and follows the story of sandalwood smugglers, against the backdrop of the Seshachalam forest in Tirumala. Allu Arjun plays a smuggler named Pushpa Raj.

The movie will be released in two parts, and the first part titled Pushpa: The Rise, is scheduled to release theatrically on Christmas. The film’s first single was unveiled earlier titled ‘Daako Daako Meka’. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

