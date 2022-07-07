From ‘faggot ovens’ to bottle jacks: Collector’s medieval utensils could fetch £100k

Robert Deeley in his 12th century kitchen with his wife Mel, who is putting his collection up for auction following his death - Jake Shaw/ Magnus News

For many people, their dream kitchen would be made up of glistening surfaces and covered with all the latest cutting-edge technology.

But for one man, the perfect kitchen was always a much simpler, and more medieval, affair.

Robert Deeley, a former farmer, spent his life collecting over 500 historic kitchen utensils dating from the 13th to the 19th century.

The menagerie of bizarre looking knives, forks, spits, strainers and other items, some of which would not look out of place in a torture chamber, filled Mr Deeley’s kitchen at his restored 12th century chateau in Gascony, France.

Sadly, Mr Deeley passed away last year and now his wife, Mel, has decided to put the collection up for auction so that someone else can enjoy her husband’s passion for cooking over an open fire.

Mr Deeley would regularly cook food over the flames using bottle jacks, which were used to turn meat when cooking over an open hearth in the 18th and 19th centuries.

An iron baguette slicer is among the 500 items in Mr Deeley's collection - Jake Shaw/ Magnus News

The contraptions had to be wound up on a spring to make the meat, which was hung from an attached hook, twist while roasting.

Mr Deeley’s collection also included hasteners, which were designed to be used in front of an open fire to reflect heat back onto a joint of meat hanging from a hook.

The combination of bottle jack and meat hastener was designed to get the meat evenly roasted without constant attention from the cook.

Mr Deeley also had a number of “faggot ovens” which cook food using charcoal or bundles of sticks.

Alongside the cooking devices, Mr Deeley had a medieval fork and scummer, and he previously spoke about the pleasure he got from eating dinner using an “800-year-old utensil”.

The remarkable collection goes under the hammer on Monday, July 11 in a two-day sale titled "The Cauldron, the Spit and the Fire" hosted by auctioneers Bearnes, Hampton and Littlewood.

The items are expected to sell for more than £100,000.

The menagerie of bizarre looking knives, forks, spits, strainers and other items, some of which would not look out of place in a torture chamber, filled Mr Deeley’s kitchen - Pictoria/ Magnus News

Mr Deeley’s widow said that she was selling the items, because they had to be used, to be maintained.

She said: “You’ve got to use them, they need to be used over a fire and loved like Rob loved them.

“Rob used everything he collected and more so the last couple of years because we were in France.

“I really did hardly any cooking because he just loved cooking over the fire.

“Cooking like that in a traditional way tastes wonderful, it’s lovely.

“You can buy all these new things for your kitchen but they probably won’t work as well as these pieces from hundreds of years ago.

“It’s a unique collection and it was great fun collecting and hopefully it will be someone else’s now to love.”

A Georgian iron and brass adjustable toaster - Jake Shaw/ Magnus News

Ms Deeley is also releasing a book featuring his collection called The History of Cooking Through the Ages.

‘Buying the chance to cook like a medieval lord or lady’

Chris Hampton, and auctioneer and valuer from Bearnes, Hampton and Littlewood said the collection was “truly fascinating”.

He added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity and I think buyers across the world will respond because there can’t be that many opportunities to collect in this way. Someone could be buying the chance to cook like a medieval lord or lady.

“Rob and Mel collected extensively and of course had this wonderful château kitchen in which to house and display and use everything.

“The fact Rob was in that kitchen roasting a pig or cooking a partridge over a fire using these historic implements was amazing.

“From a historical point of view the collection is truly fascinating.”