Fading confidence Fed can avoid recession, even among Fed officials, is hurting markets, analysts say

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Federal Reserve officials talk big when it comes to taking on soaring inflation, but there have been signs lately they are just as nervous as the markets about how this game ends for the economy, some analysts say.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will do what it takes to cool blistering inflation  – even if it requires the Fed to raise its benchmark fed funds rate substantially above the so-called neutral rate, or the rate that neither stimulates nor restricts the economy.

“We won’t hesitate at all to do that,” Powell said at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday. “We won’t.”

It’s that resolve that has rattled markets. How high will rates go? How much will they slow the economy? And how abruptly? The S&P 500 has dipped this year into the bear market territory, defined as at least 20% down from its record high, and the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq are down by double digits.

The elusive 'soft landing'

Fed projections show the long-run fed funds rate between 2% and 3%, but no one – not even Powell – really knows what that neutral rate is.

“We just don’t, particularly in this environment of higher inflation and very strong growth in a really tight labor market,” he said.

Yet Powell, and many economists, expect the Fed to have to move above a neutral rate to slow the economy enough to rein in 40-year high inflation. Since higher rates increase the cost of borrowing, people will likely reduce spending. That should slow price increases.

But fewer people each day seem to think this can be done with a so-called “soft landing,” or without inflicting damage to consumers and the economy.

An unidentified man, who lost his job two months ago after being hurt on the job, works on a Miami street corner to collect money for his family on Sept. 16, 2010.
An unidentified man, who lost his job two months ago after being hurt on the job, works on a Miami street corner to collect money for his family on Sept. 16, 2010.

“We still expect economic growth to stall or worse as the Fed raises rates,” wrote Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, in a commentary. “The luxury of a soft landing is rapidly becoming more of a stretch.” She predicts the unemployment rate, at 3.6% in April, will eventually have to rise above 5% for inflation to cool to 2%.

Fed officials hedging?

What’s worse, some analysts say, is the Fed’s confidence in achieving a soft landing also may be waning.

In March, Powell expressed optimism the Fed could raise rates and achieve an economy in which inflation drops without high unemployment and a recession. By May, he transitioned to forecasting a “soft or softish landing,” meaning “there could be some pain involved to restoring price stability.”

Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, said “since Fed chairmen never aim for hard landings, Powell moving on from soft to softish should have been a major red flag for markets.”

LURKING BEARS: What is a bear market? Fears are mounting as S&P 500 nears bear market territory

FED FOCUS: Powell says Fed will keep hiking interest rates until it curtails inflation

More hemming and hawing about what sort of landing can be expected from this cycle of rate hikes came from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker. When asked recently about the risk that the rising rates will trigger a recession, he said, "there's always a risk there will be some negative growth. I'm still in the camp that if we don't get a soft landing, we can at least get a safe landing."

According to Harker, that means the ride to lower inflation will be “bumpy” and maybe “a bit of a thrill ride,” but the economy should avert a recession.

“The language we're seeing from Fed officials isn't filling me with confidence,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, a foreign exchange company. “We've gone from them being confident of a soft landing, to a softish landing and even a safe landing. I'm not sure who exactly will be comforted by this, especially given the Fed's recent record on inflation and past record on soft landings. And it seems investors aren't buying it either.”

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fed seems less certain it can avoid recession, spurring market jitters

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Race relations in America far worse two years after George Floyd's murder

    The murder of George Floyd was a pivotal moment in history. Since then, the nation has changed, but not for the better. Race relations are far worse.

  • Fed minutes may shape debate over what follows June, July rate hikes

    The Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting ended with a half-percentage-point rate increase and what Chair Jerome Powell has termed a "broad sense" that similar increases would be approved when policymakers gathered in June and again in July to curb inflation that is far above the U.S. central bank's 2% target. Officials across the policy spectrum have backed the planned June and July rate hikes, aligning behind Powell's push to make lowering inflation the Fed's top priority. The appetite, or lack of it, for larger incremental rate increases of three-quarters of a percentage point may also be mentioned in the minutes on Wednesday.

  • 2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Trading for a Discount Right Now

    Value-seeking investors have an excellent opportunity to add these two blue-chip bank stocks to their portfolios for a discount. The post 2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Trading for a Discount Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Hurt in the Stock Market? Here’s What Warren Buffett Says You Should Do

    Stocks are going down, but energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) let you collect dividends in bull and bear markets. The post Hurt in the Stock Market? Here’s What Warren Buffett Says You Should Do appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Fed policymakers back two more big rate hikes, but then what?

    ATLANTA/ SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. central bankers broadly back two more big interest rate hikes in June and July, but what happens after is a matter of intense internal debate that turns in large part on differing views of how price pressures will play out in months ahead. To Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, once the Federal Reserve has delivered half-of-a-percentage point rate hikes as Chair Jerome Powell has signaled, "a pause in September might make sense." "I think a lot of it will depend on the ground dynamics that we are starting to see" both of the inflation the Fed is trying to contain and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy, he told the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Monday.

  • Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time Thursday that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession. For weeks, Powell has portrayed the Fed's drive to raise interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. Under that scenario, the Fed would manage to tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the

  • Rouble firms to 4-yr high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires

    The United States said on Tuesday it would not extend a key waiver, which expired on Wednesday, that had allowed Russia to pay U.S. bondholders. The Russian currency has firmed about 30% against the dollar this year despite a full-scale economic crisis in Russia, making it the world's best-performing currency. It is steered by capital controls imposed in late February to shield Russia's financial sector after Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine prompted unprecedented Western sanctions.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin