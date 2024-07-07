Facundo Torres, Iván Angulo help Orlando City extend DC United's winless run to 11 with 5-0 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Iván Angulo both had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 5-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Orlando City (7-9-6) extends the winless streak of DC United (4-11-8) to 11.

Orlando City took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and never looked back when Martin Ojeda used Dagur Thorhallsson's third assist of the season to score his third goal.

Robin Jansson's first goal of the season gave Orlando City a two-goal lead in the 23rd minute. Wilder Cartagena notched his first assist of the season and the third of his career while Torres collected his fourth this season on the score.

Orlando City took a 3-0 lead into halftime when Angulo scored for a third time this season, unassisted in the 42nd minute.

DC United was forced to play a man down in the second half after defender Lucas Bartlett received a red card during stoppage time.

Torres found the net for a sixth time this season, scoring in the 74th minute with assists from Duncan McGuire and Angulo. Duncan's helper was his second of the campaign, while Angulo tallied his sixth.

Ramiro Enrique's first goal of the season and the fifth of his two-year career came in the 85th minute and completed the scoring. Alexander Freeman, a 19-year-old defender, was credited with his first career assist on the goal and Nicolás Lodeiro snagged his eighth of the season.

Pedro Gallese turned away four shots in goal for Orlando City to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season. The club won back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Tyler Miller finished with four saves for DC United, which couldn't get any offense going despite the return of 14-goal scorer Christian Benteke. Benteke missed the last two matches due to a red card and an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, became the inaugural inductee of Orlando City's Legends' Terrace following the match. He totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in three seasons with the club.

DC United leads the all-time series 9-8-2.

DC United returns home to play Nashville SC on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press