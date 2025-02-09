Facundo Colidio fires River Plate past Independiente

River Plate found a way past Independiente Saturday evening thanks to a Facundo Colidio brace.





Scorers: Colidio 51', 90+1'

Marcelo Gallardo's side are off to an inconsistent start to the campaign, but they got themselves back into the win column Saturday evening at the Momumental.

Despite seeing the bulk of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, it took until after the break for Gonzalo Montiel to pick out Facundo Colidio with a pinpoint cross, and the striker headed home with aplomb.

The direct route provided some success for Independiente but they struggled to carve out truly meaningful scoring chances.

The match was put to bed in the dying minutes when Colidio found his second of the night, wrapping up the points for the home side.

The victory sees River move back into the top-four of Group B with their third win on the campaign.

