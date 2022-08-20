Facundo Campazzo: I want to stay in the NBA

Facundo Campazzo on his NBA future: I want to stay, I think I showed that I can compete when I’m at my best, when they give me confidence and I feel part of the rotation. In fact, I was the starter during my first Playoffs in every game except the last one, and in I played a lot in regular season. I’m not saying no to Real Madrid. What I am saying is that my attention and my energy is focused on the NBA. It’s my first option.

Facundo Campazzo: I feel like an NBA player and I want to stay at that level because it keeps you alert, because anything can happen, because it is uncertain. You improve and you have everything to evolve. That’s the way of thinking. Real Madrid is the biggest showcase in Europe and it helped me to be in the NBA. But the reality is that I want to focus on staying in the United States. -via La Nacion / August 20, 2022

Campazzo gave more details about the first training and video session with Michael Malone’s team, where Nikola Jokic was the only one who knew him. “For example, in our first training session together, we sat down in front of a TV screen and they put a video of highlights of each of the new players. I think there were three or four of us. So it was a minute, or forty seconds, of my videos with Real Madrid and the National Team. I remember that there was a pass that I made against Serbia in the World Cup, with Jokic being present. The only one who knew me and knew how I played was Jokic, because we had played against each other in the World Cup,” the player from Cordoba said. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2022

He also talked about his mindset this season and how he felt not having the minutes on the court that he wanted: “I suffered. I wanted to compete and play. That’s what I missed the most. Not playing can be frustrating. I felt anger, but also sadness when the games ended. That lasted four days, then I get bored being angry all the time. Then I thought to myself, “What is there I can control?” It was being in a good mood, practicing and being physically ready whenever Malone called my name. So I put all my energy in there,” Campazzo noted. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2022

