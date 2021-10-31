Heather Stefanson: Facts about Manitoba's new premier, Tory leader

WINNIPEG — Heather Stefanson is a veteran member of the Manitoba legislature and has been a cabinet minister for five years. Progressive Conservative party members have voted for her as their new leader and the province's next premier.

Born: May 11, 1970.

Early years: Born and raised in Winnipeg, Stefanson got a taste of politics when her father, Julian Hugh McDonald, ran unsuccessfully for a legislature seat in 1977. Stefanson studied political science in university.

Before politics: Stefanson worked for Mila Mulroney near the end of Brian Mulroney's time as prime minister. She later returned to Winnipeg and worked as an investment adviser.

Political record: Stefanson ran in a 2000 byelection and has held the Tuxedo seat in Winnipeg ever since. Since the Progressive Conservative election win in 2016, Stefanson has served in several portfolios including health, families, justice and as deputy premier.

Family: Stefanson and her husband, Jason, have two children.

Quote: "I'll spend my time listening and working with Manitobans. If we're listening to Manitobans and we're moving in a direction they want, it (election) should be winnable again."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

