'Facts of Life' Star Mindy Cohn Believes She's Just 'Peaking' Now: 'I’m Going to Look the Most Adorable in My 60s'

The actress said some of her pals aren't taking aging lightly so she and her best friend found a solution for every time they consider plastic surgery: singing Frozen’s power ballad “Let It Go"

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Mindy Cohn at the 'Palm Royale' premiere in Beverly Hills, California in March.

For Mindy Cohn, the best is yet to come.

The actress, 58, currently stars in the Apple TV+ drama Palm Royale as Ann Holiday, a society columnist for The Shiny Sheet, a Palm Beach publication about the town’s social elite. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cohn expressed pride about her age — and getting older.

“I wasn’t one of those girls that peaked in high school,” she recalled to the outlet. “To be quite frank with you, I think I’m peaking now. I think I’m going to look the most adorable in my 60s. And I think girls like me, who have that life where you really aren’t your most attractive in your 20s and 30s [and] actually start to really kind of look good in your 50s and 60s, have it so much easier. I didn’t necessarily feel [as] protective over my physical self as people who are told they’re attractive.”

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, Charlotte Rae and Mindy Cohn in 'The Facts of Life.'

While Cohn admits some of her friends aren't taking aging lightly — “They’re really fighting it, and it hurts my heart," she said — the actress and one of her best friends have found a solution for every time they consider a “nip, tuck, fill, or pull”: they sing Frozen’s power ballad “Let It Go.”

“[The body] is the vessel,” she said, referring to the nature of being a character actor. “We want to look the age we are.”

Since her breakout role as Natalie Green on The Facts of Life, which ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988, Cohn has appeared on or voiced characters in a number of shows, including The Kids from Room 402, The Help, and What’s New Scooby-Doo!

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, the actress underwent what she once called a five-year “siege” with breast cancer, eventually undergoing a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

“I’ve always been an optimist,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

Madeline Hayes, Lulu Johnson, Mindy Cohn, Neda Soderqvist and Lynn De Logi posed topless in a pool in 2017 in a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With the support of friends she now considers her chosen family, Cohn is cancer-free and thriving. Among those friends are Facts of Life costar Nancy McKeon, whom she considers a "soul sister."

"I was literally talking to Nancy McKeon this morning," she told Vanity Fair, noting that the two are "still, to this day, are very, very close friends."

"She watched the first three episodes of Palm Royale and called to say, ‘Hey, pal, I’m so proud of you.’ It’s 45 years later, and I’m so looking forward to people seeing me in a different way," she added.

New episodes of Palm Royale drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

