Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family

The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up".

Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.

Son Sohaib, 11, and daughter Maheen, three, died in hospital.

Dr Shakoor will speak later at a special service in Harlow marking the 10th anniversary of the fatal blaze.

The blaze started downstairs in the Barn Mead property while the family were asleep upstairs.

Dr Shakoor jumped from a bedroom window in an attempt to get help for his family but was unable to save them.

He suffered severe smoke inhalation.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately by burglars.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said the scale of the deaths was "unheard of in the UK".

She said there a number of key aspects in the case that police were still seeing answers to.

They include:

A white male thought to be in his 20s was seen cycling away from the area. He has not come forward and police want to speak with him

Dr Shakoor's laptop, which had a two-pin plug, was taken and has never been found. Police want to locate it

A paper note about the fire was left in a Boots store in Harlow some time afterwards. Police want to speak with its author

Some days after the deaths an anonymous caller range Essex Police about the fire. Detectives want to know who that person was.

"My role now is to review everything to understand if there are any stones we have not turned," said Det Ch Insp Metcalfe.

"It is unusual for a burglar to set alight a property afterwards - there are facts in this case that don't add up yet, which is why it is unresolved, sadly."

Dr Shakoor moved to Pakistan following the deaths of his wife and children. He will be at a remembrance service at the Harlow Islamic Centre from 14:00 BST.

It is understood he and other members of the family will be sharing their personal reflections of those who died.

"He is trying his best to move on," said Det Ch Insp Metcalfe. "I am really pleased to be able to meet him to talk through the case and we will be working together.

"We are 10 years on. Times change and allegiances change.

"The community in Harlow really needs to have a think about their moral conscience and if they know something, tell us.

"I know someone knows and they need to tell us."

