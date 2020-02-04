Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

In a season launch presentation taking place in Indonesian capital Jakarta where title sponsor Repsol is based, the Honda factory team showed off a pair of RC213V bikes sporting a largely identical colour scheme to the previous years' versions.

The 2020 livery, made up of the familiar red, orange and white colours of Repsol Honda and branding for major sponsor Red Bull, features no obvious major differences from the 2019 specification.

Alex Marquez steps up to the premier class after having won the 2019 Moto2 title, with Honda picking him as a late replacement for the retiring Jorge Lorenzo, who chose not to see out his two-year deal with the outfit.

“I'm really excited and really happy to be here in this team presentation,” the younger Marquez said.

“Coming form Moto2 to be in this Repsol Honda team is a pleasure for me, I will try my best.”

While Alex Marquez has already been riding the bike in the official Sepang shakedown due to his rookie status, his brother Marc has spent the winter recovering from a shoulder operation.

Last week, the elder Marquez rode a bike – a Honda NSF250 Moto3 - for the first time since his surgery, but he does not expect to be at more than 70 percent fitness for the Sepang pre-season test on February 7-9.

“Of course the 2020 season will be hard, like every season,” Marc Marquez said. “Our competitors will try to improve and to beat us, but we're working very hard with all the Honda HRC staff, to try to fight again for another world championship.

“This is the main target, 2019 season was very good, and we will try to improve our performance for 2020, to arrive to the last races fighting for the title.”

Honda had completed a clean sweep of MotoGP titles in 2019, winning the riders’ crown with Marquez, the teams’ title with the works Repsol-backed outfit, and the manufacturers’ title.