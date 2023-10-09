Factory bosses urge Hunt to slash tax and cut red tape

Manufacturers also urged the Chancellor to scrap his Spring Budget to stop government ‘flip-flopping’ on business policy - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Factory chiefs have urged Jeremy Hunt to slash taxes on businesses and cut red tape to boost growth, claiming the current system is “not fit for purpose”.

Nearly half of manufacturing companies say tax and regulation is unfavourable, according to a survey by trade body Make UK and RSM. More than a quarter of surveyed bosses said that tax and regulation in Britain was worse than China.

Fhaheen Khan, senior economist at Make UK, called for an “urgent MOT” of tax and red tape.

Mr Khan said: “Manufacturers are clear that many aspects of the current tax and regulatory system are not fit for purpose and are failing to promote vital investment in skills, capital and green growth.”

Manufacturers also urged the Chancellor to scrap his Spring Budget to stop government “flip-flopping” on business policy.

Companies warned that continual changes to policies on research and development tax incentives and investment have been a major blow to their investment plans. It comes after major about-turns from Rishi Sunak on net zero policies and HS2.

Mr Khan said: “We cannot continue with the current flip-flopping and policy inconsistency if we are to shake the economy out of its current torpor and promote long-term growth.”

Factory chiefs said the best ways to promote investment and growth in the sector were through more generous capital allowances, R&D tax credits and corporation tax cuts. More than half said the current policy of full expensing should be made permanent.

A separate survey found manufacturing companies are shouldering some of the worst of the ongoing labour shortages, according to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

Between July and September, 78pc of manufacturing companies reported challenges hiring, second only to the hospitality sector at 79pc.

Across the economy, nearly three-quarters of companies (73pc) were still struggling to find staff. Although this figure has dropped from a peak of 82pc at the end of 2022, the post-pandemic labour shortage is still taking a massive toll.

Story continues

Jane Gratton, deputy director of public policy at the BCC, said: “The scale of the recruitment crisis remains huge.

“We have just under a million job vacancies in the economy, and skills shortages are damaging businesses’ ability to operate profitably.”

A government spokesperson said: “We’re making the UK the best place in the world to do business by offering the lowest corporation tax in the G7, a smart regulatory system and a simplified tax system to save firms time and money.

“Growing the economy is one of our top priorities, which is why we’ve introduced full expensing, an effective £27bn corporation tax cut which results in a 25p tax saving for every pound invested, as well as a new £500m per year R&D scheme system for 20,000 UK SMEs.”