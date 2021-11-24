Factbox-'A vitally important step': Reactions to guilty verdict in Arbery trial

(Reuters) - A Georgia jury convicted three white men of murder on Wednesday for chasing and shooting a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their mostly white neighborhood in February 2020.

The prosecution was widely watched as another test case of how the U.S. justice system handles the killing of unarmed Black people by white people.

Here are some initial reactions:

* Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate,said on Twitter: "A jury believed the evidence of their eyes andsaw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bringa small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and lovedones." * Congresswoman Nikema Williams, chair of the DemocraticParty of Georgia, in a statement: "While these verdicts are onestep towards accountability, they will not bring back Ahmaud orthe countless other lives we’ve lost at the hands of whitesupremacy. We must double down on our efforts to fight hatred.” * Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, said onTwitter: "This verdict upholds a sense of accountability, butnot true justice. True justice looks like a Black man not havingto worry about being harmed—or killed—while on a jog, whilesleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very longlife. Ahmaud should be with us today." * Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., said onTwitter: "#AhmaudArbery should be here. The McMichaels and Bryanare indeed guilty of taking his life for no other reason thanfor him being Black. I’m praying for and thinking of Ahmaud’sfamily, including his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who in thismoment, is still missing her son." * Andrea Young, executive director of ACLU Georgia, said ina statement: "With their verdict, the jury rejected the vestigeof Jim Crow and the assertion of white supremacy that was at thecenter of this case. This is a vitally important step, broughtabout because of the determination of Ahmaud Arbery’s family andhis community and the public protests." * Margaret Huang, Southern Poverty Law Center president andCEO, said in a statement: "Through this conviction, the criminaljustice system has begun to address the pervasive inequitiesthat exist when it comes to the treatment of Black and brownpeople...The fact that justice was done in this case does notdeny the reality that countless Black men are targeted andkilled for no reason other than the color of their skin."

