Factbox: U.S. Congress races to watch in Tuesday's primary elections

By Richard Cowan

(Reuters) - New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states holding primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November.

Here are some key races:

MCC AIMS FOR AOC UPSET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leader in the Democratic Party's progressive movement, faces a challenge from Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a moderate and former television anchor who calls herself MCC.

Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, brings a huge campaign war chest and a national profile to her bid for a second term in her diverse district encompassing the Bronx and Queens in New York City.

LONGTIME INCUMBENT ENGEL TESTED BY LEFT

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, is accused by his Democratic opponent of being out of touch with the New York district encompassing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County that he has served since 1989.

CHANGE VERSUS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Representative Carolyn Maloney's fight for a 15th term in New York features a rematch with her 2018 opponent, Suraj Patel.

Like Bowman, Patel is trying to cast himself as the candidate for change, while Maloney touts her deep legislative accomplishments. They are vying to represent some of the wealthiest parts of Manhattan, including those residing in Trump Tower, along with parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

EX-FIGHTER PILOT IN A KENTUCKY DOGFIGHT

Amy McGrath is the Democratic Party establishment's preferred candidate in the Kentucky U.S. Senate primary race that will decide who takes on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, in November.

'MR. NO' AIMS TO MOVE BEYOND SPAT WITH TRUMP

Representative Thomas Massie, whom some call "Mr. No" for his votes against legislation crafted by his fellow Republicans and opposition Democrats, is being challenged by attorney Todd McMurtry in northern Kentucky.

The conservative, five-term congressman's re-election efforts acquired an unexpected wrinkle in March, when President Donald Trump was angered by a parliamentary move Massie staged that temporarily complicated passage of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus-relief bill the president supported.

DEMOCRATS' DREAM IN VIRGINIA

Four Democrats are competing for a U.S. House seat in central Virginia that the party is eyeing as a potential pickup from Republicans.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)