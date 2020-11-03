Factbox: A second Trump term could mean fewer regulations, more trade wars and high TV ratings

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after holding a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville

(Reuters) - If U.S. President Donald Trump secures a second term in the White House, look for an auto emissions battle with California, a bid to downsize Big Tech and more strong audience ratings for cable news.

Here is how a re-election of President Trump could impact six key industries. For a FACTBOX on how these sectors might change if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election, click.





AUTOMAKERS

A Trump re-election would leave U.S. automakers caught in the crossfire of a war over climate policy between Washington and the state of California.

California sued Trump for rolling back national vehicle emissions standards and seeking to cancel the state's authority to mandate sales of electric vehicles.

Automakers stand to save billions in compliance costs under Trump's emissions approach. But the clash with California over emissions and electric vehicles has divided automakers. It has also left the industry to deal with two sets of regulations for the increasingly divergent coastal Blue state markets and heartland, Red state markets. Automakers have long advocated resolving differences between California and federal climate policy to create a single, national set of standards to guide their technology investments.

During his first term, Trump put pressure on Detroit automakers to step up investments in the United States, attacking General Motors Co <GM.N> and Ford Motor Co<F.N> for decisions to close plants, or invest in China and Mexico. Trump periodically threatened German automakers with tariffs. His steel and aluminum tariffs raised costs for U.S. automakers.





PHARMACEUTICALS

Trump has been a vocal critic of high drug prices but experts say the pharmaceutical industry will likely fare better under a Trump second term than they would if Joe Biden wins the White House.

Trump passed a number of executive orders designed to slash drug prices in his first term but experts say they have had little practical impact.

His efforts to spur Congress to pass new laws to reduce drug costs have been much less successful, in part because his own party blocked a bill that would have allowed Medicare, a government health insurance program, to negotiate lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.





MINING

Trump, should he win re-election, is expected to continue to slash mining industry regulations and shorten the permitting process, part of a wide-ranging effort to boost domestic production of the minerals used to make electronics, weapons and a host of other goods.

Trump signed several executive orders in his first term that labeled rare earths and other minerals as critical to national defense, ordering the Pentagon to financially support junior projects. The U.S. only has one rare earths mine, though it relies on China for processing. A second Trump term could see multiple new domestic rare earth mines as well as new processing equipment from Rare Element Resources Ltd <REEMF.PK> and others.

At least one mining project could be jeopardized in Trump's new term, however. Alaska's Pebble Mine project, a massive copper and gold deposit in the Bristol Bay watershed, has come under criticism by Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who have said the mine would destroy areas where they enjoy fishing and hunting. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late August extended its permit review timeline out past the election, a step that came after both privately lobbied the president.

The mine's developer, Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd <NDM.TO>, has said the mine can be safely developed. But Alaska's two U.S. senators, both Republicans, have publicly come out against the mine, adding further pressure on Trump to deny it permits.





MEDIA

Media companies are poised to benefit if Trump gets another four years in office, based on demand for TV, print and digital news coverage since his election in 2016.

While news consumers first tuned in for coverage of the outspoken president and his administration, the triple threat of the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, and racial strife have kept them engaged.

The New York Times, for example, saw its digital-only subscriptions grow more than fourfold between the end of the second quarter in 2016 and the same period this year. Shares of the New York Times Co <NYT.N> are up more than 250% since election day 2016.

Story continues