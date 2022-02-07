Factbox-Facts about Philippines presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Neil Jerome Morales
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold protest following Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr's presidential bid in Quezon City

By Neil Jerome Morales

(Reuters) - Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator whose rule defined the Philippines' recent history, is leading opinion polls on the race to become president, three months ahead of a May 9 election.

Below are some facts about the controversial frontrunner and his famous family.

WHO IS FERDINAND MARCOS JR.?

Marcos, known as "Bongbong", is the namesake and only son of the late strongman who ruled for almost two decades until overthrown in 1986 by a peaceful popular revolt. The family fled into exile in Hawaii, where the elder Marcos died.

Since their 1990s return, the younger Marcos has been elected governor and congressman of Ilocos Norte, his father's bailiwick, and in 2010, a senator.

He narrowly lost a 2016 vice presidential election and the Supreme Court ruled against his challenge.

He is married to lawyer Louise Araneta-Marcos and has three sons, one running for congress.

WHY IS HE RUNNING?

The family has sought to rebuild its image and denies allegations it plundered a vast amount of wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

Political analysts say at 64, his run could be the family's last chance to return to the Presidential Palace. Mother Imelda, a formidable force behind the Marcos political machinery, is 92.

Marcos when filing his candidacy said he would be a unifying leader, but history could make that difficult. His critics argue his family has neither apologised for, nor properly addressed events of the past. He recently said he would not discuss it.

WHAT ARE HIS CHANCES?

He's the clear favourite, with a 20-point lead in a poll published in December.

Having as running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, will be a boon. Her strong backing in the south - where the Marcos family historically has lacked support - could be a game-changer.

Another advantage, political analysts say, is his strong social media presence aimed at young people born after his father's rule.

The family also has influence, as one of the Philippines' most famous dynasties. Despite its fall from grace, it has retained far-reaching and powerful connections, and steadfast support in its Ilocos Norte stronghold.

Sister Imee is a senator and former governor, and mother Imelda, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 1992, was a four-term congresswoman.

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE MARCOS FAMILY

"There are many positive things to talk about from during that time," Marcos told Reuters in 2016, when asked about his father's rule.

But later governments have documented 75,000 cases of torture, illegal detention and disappearances after martial law was declared, a time when Marcos Jr. was at school in England. His parents' rule has been called a kleptocratic "conjugal dictatorship".

Thousands of martial law victims received compensation using about $600 million recovered from Swiss bank accounts.

A government agency created to recover missing Marcos-era wealth, much via courts, has so far only recovered $3.41 billion in 33 years. Marcos has said his family respects court decisions on the matter.

RESISTANCE TO MARCOS

Opponents to the Marcos family have vowed to stop him from becoming president by whatever means possible.

Some sought to disqualify him because of a tax evasion conviction three decades ago, which complainants said should have meant a lifetime election ban. However, in January, a division of the election commission rejected one such complaint.

He faces at least four more over the tax offence, however, and it is unclear when those would be decided on. Losing parties can also appeal to the Supreme Court.

(Compiled by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty, Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Anna Hoffmann sat on a metal bar perched about as high as a 40-story building, rolled her shoulders back, took a deep breath and exhaled. The American ski jumper left the safe place, went down the in-run and took flight the length of an football field with her bib flapping in the wind before landing smoothly in the machine-made snow. What would frighten almost anyone outside of the sport, Hoffmann handled with poise as she prepared to compete Saturday in the Olympics fo

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Exiled artist Ai Weiwei reflects on Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — When the artist Ai Weiwei was picked to help design Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium for the 2008 Summer Olympics, he hoped the Games and the venue's distinct architecture — the instantly recognizable weave of curving steel beams — would symbolize China’s new openness. He was disappointed. The Chinese dissident widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest living artists has repeatedly described the stadium and the 2008 Olympics as a “fake smile” that his native country presented to

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it