Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia

(Reuters) - Multinational companies that announced their exit from Russia, or suspension of activities there, after its invasion of Ukraine have started to calculate losses associated with their decisions.

Below is an alphabetical list of firms that have provided cost estimates related to their temporary or permanent halt of business in Russia:

AB InBev

The Belgian brewer announced on April 22 it would sell its non-controlling stake in its Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes. The divestiture will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in the first quarter. The joint venture has 11 breweries in Russia and three in Ukraine.

ADIDAS

The German sportswear company warned in March of a hit to sales from closing business in Russia, without giving an estimate. It operates 500 stores in the country, a quarter of its total. It also said Ukraine could pose a risk to sales of up to 250 million euros ($271 million), or about 1% of the group total in 2021.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said the decision to sell its Russian business would result in a write-down of about 9.5 billion crowns ($1.4 billion). The company generated 10% of its revenue and 6% of its operating profit in Russia in 2021. It also said it expected 300 million crowns of Ukraine impairment charges, plus goodwill writedowns of 700 million crowns for the Central and Eastern Europe region, which includes Ukraine.

CITIGROUP

The U.S. bank said in connection with its quarterly report it sees a loss of up to $3.0 billion from its exposures in Russia in a severely adverse scenario. The company said it had reduced its total exposure to the country since December 2021 by $2.0 billion to $7.8 billion. The most global of the American banks added $1.9 billion to its reserves in the first quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia and the economic impact of Ukraine war.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank estimated on April 20 the impact of the Russian war in Ukraine will cost it 200 million Swiss francs ($209.10 million) in Q1 2022.

Story continues

ESSITY

The Swedish hygiene products group said it would record a write-down of 1.4 billion crowns ($147.66 million) after it shut down all production and sales in Russia in March. The company generated around 2% of its total sales in the country last year, amounting to 2.8 billion crowns ($295.32 million).

EXXON MOBIL CORP

The oil giant's decision to leave Russia and discontinue oil and gas operations will hit earnings, oil production between 1% and 2%, the company's CFO said. Exxon Mobil's Russian oil and gas operations were valued at more than $4 billion.

HASBRO

The American toy maker warned on April 19 of a potential revenue hit of about $100 million this year due to its decision to pause toy shipments to Russia.

HEINEKEN NV

The Amsterdam-based brewer decided in late March to leave Russia, concluding that ownership of any business there is no longer sustainable or viable in current environment. Heineken added it will not profit from any transfer of ownership and expects an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of about 0.4 billion euros ($432.96 million) in total.

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish gardening equipment maker said April 21 it had booked write-downs of 119 million crowns ($12.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of stopping all exports and investments in Russia. In 2021, Russia accounted for 1.5% of group sales.

KONECRANES

The Finnish engineering group said it made a write-down of 79 million euros in orders from Russia in the first quarter. It also cancelled 32 million euros ($34.62 million) of sales to the country which negatively impacted the quarter's operating profit by about 39 million euros.

LPP

Fourth-quarter results of LPP, Poland's biggest fashion retailer, were hit with a 335 million zloty ($78.05 million) write-down, covering closure of its stores in Russia. In 2021/2022, Russia was LPP's second-biggest market after Poland, constituting 19.2% of the retailer's full-year sales revenue. The company sees the suspension of business in Ukraine and closing stores in Russia to cost 25% of revenue.

METSO OUTOTEC

The Finnish provider of mining solutions, which halted deliveries to Russia in March, said on April 21 that operative assets related to Russian customers of about 100 million euros ($109 million) could be at risk if is unable to wind down existing contracts in a controlled way. The company, which generated 10% of revenue from Russian sales in 2021, added it had 269 million euros of advance payment guarantees tied to deliveries to Russia at end-March.

MCDONALD'S

McDonald's said in March the closure of its Russian restaurants would cost it about $50 million a month. The company operates 847 sites - of its global total of over 38,000 - in Russia.

Brokerage Piper Sandler expects the restaurant chain's halt to operations in Russia to result in an earnings per share hit of $1.19 in 2022.

NETFLIX

The global streaming giant said on April 19 its decision to suspend services in Russia resulted in the loss of 700,000 members as the company lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

OMV

The Austrian energy group said on April 8 it would take a 2 billion-euro hit in the first quarter from its pullback from Russia, split evenly between its connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and adjustments to the consolidation method of two Russian entities.

PHILIP MORRIS

The tobacco giant took a charge of 3 cents per share related to the war in Ukraine in Q1, after discontinuing sales of a number of Marlboro and Parliament cigarette products in Russia. Philip Morris' Q1 earnings fell 3.6% to $2.32 billion, or $1.50 per share, including the 3-cent charge. Russia generated revenue of more than $1.8 billion last year for the company, around 6% of its global sales

RENAULT

Renault said in March it considered a 2.2 billion-euro ($2.38 billion) non-cash writedown to reflect the potential costs of suspending operations in Russia. Lost sales in Russia accounted for 166 million euros of revenue loss in Q1, though the country remained the company's second-largest market after France.

SHELL

The world's largest liquefied natural gas trader will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, above the $3.4 billion previously disclosed, the company said on April 7. The increase was due to additional potential impacts around contracts, writedowns of receivables, and credit losses.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it would quit Russia and write off 3.1 billion euros ($3.35 billion) from selling its Rosbank unit to Interros Capital. The amount comprises a 2 billion-euro hit on Rosbank's book value and the rest linked to the reversal of rouble conversion reserves.

SKF

The Swedish bearings and seal maker said on April 22 it will cease all operations in Russia and plans to divest its Russian business in a controlled manner. The decision triggers a write-down of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($52.70 million) in the second quarter. Russian sales accounted for about 2% of the group's total sales in 2021.

TJX

The U.S.-based fashion retailer TJX said it would sell its 25% stake in the Russian low-cost apparel shop chain Familia. The stake was valued at $186 million at the end of January, lower than the $225 million TJX paid for it in 2019. TJX said it might need to record an impairment due to the divestiture if the fair value of the Familia investment declines below its carrying value on the balance sheet.

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker said on April 8 it had set aside provisions worth $423 million after suspending activities in Russia that amounted to 3% of group sales.

($1 = 0.9243 euro)

($1 = 9.4870 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 6.8341 Danish crowns)

($1 = 4.2921 zlotys)

($1 = 0.9565 Swiss franc)

(Compiled by Padraic Halpin, Marie Mannes, Agata Rybska, Antonis Triantafyllou, Izabela Niemiec, Patrycja Zaras and Tristan Chabba; Editing by Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)