Factbox: Belgium v Tunisia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belgium play Tunisia in a Group G match in Moscow on Saturday.

Where: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Capacity: 44,190

When: Saturday, June 23, 1500 local (1200 GMT/0800 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

* Belgium won their opening Group G match with three unanswered second-half goals against Panama in a solid start to their Russian campaign. Four year ago, Belgium won all three of their group games at the World Cup in Brazil.

* Belgium were the first European team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup (excluding hosts Russia), one of four unbeaten teams in qualifying (along with England, Germany and Spain) and scored the joint most goals in the European qualifiers alongside Germany (43).

* Tunisia were the first African country to win a match at the World Cup when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Rosario, Argentina at the 1978 finals.

* Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul was the assistant to Frenchman Roger Lemerre when Tunisia won their only major title -- the 2004 African Nations Cup crown on home soil.

Previous meetings: Three.

The two countries drew 1-1 in Oita, Japan at the 2002 World Cup finals. Tunisia beat Belgium 2-1 in their first meeting in 1992 in a friendly international and Belgium were 1-0 victors when Tunisia provided them opposition in a pre-2014 World Cup warm-up in Brussels.

